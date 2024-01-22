Synametrics Technologies has introduced a new version of Xeams 9.0 Build 6302
Synametrics Technologies has introduced a new version of Xeams 9.0 Build 6302: Powering Enhanced Email Security and Streamlined User Management.MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synametrics Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is excited to announce the release of a new version of Xeams - Version 9.0 Build 6302, its cutting-edge email security and management software. This latest iteration brings forth a wave of powerful new features and improvements to its flagship email security platform. With a focus on enhancing user experience and strengthening security, Xeams empowers administrators with greater control and visibility, simplifying daily tasks.
Xeams (eXtended Email And Messaging Server) is a comprehensive email security solution designed to combat various email threats such as spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware. In response to the increasing complexity of cyber threats, Xeams provides robust defense mechanisms, including end-to-end encryption for email confidentiality, prevention of IP leakage, and high availability through clustering. The system incorporates efficient junk mail filtering, live logging for real-time monitoring, and automatic email archiving for easy retrieval of past messages. Overall, Xeams offers a multifaceted approach to secure email communication and streamline organizational efficiency.
The latest version introduces several key features, including:
Improved User Management: Users can manage the screen now with a sticky search feature, enhancing the user management experience and making it more efficient.
RFC Compliant Filter Update: The RFC-compliant filter has been updated to align with guidelines suggested by GMail, ensuring compatibility and adherence to industry standards.
Extended Login Duration: Users now have the flexibility to stay logged in for a configurable number of days, offering convenience without compromising security.
Administrator Login Alerts: Xeams 9.0 introduces the ability to generate alerts when an administrator logs in, enhancing security measures and providing real-time monitoring.
New Features Configuration: A new features configuration is added, providing users with more control and customization options.
Enhanced Image Fingerprinting: This custom filter is improved, further enhancing email security and threat detection capabilities.
Forgery Alert Exceptions: Users can now ignore forgery alerts for specific domains by adding entries to the config/ForgeryAlertExceptions.txt file, offering greater flexibility in managing alerts.
Outbound Email Monitoring: Xeams 9.0 introduces the ability to generate Non-Delivery Reports (NDR) if an outbound email is blocked, ensuring efficient management of outgoing emails.
Queue Processing Alerts: Users can now receive alerts if emails remain in the processing queue for an extended period, facilitating timely action and efficient email flow.
Dynamic Configuration Updates: No need to restart Xeams after modifying the server.properties, allowing for dynamic configuration updates without downtime.
In addition to the features mentioned above, Xeams 9.0 includes important security and bug fixes, ensuring users a secure and reliable email security solution. Notably, Xeams now has the ability to terminate connections if SMTP smuggling is detected, providing an added layer of protection against potential threats.
About Synametrics Technologies, Inc.
As a prominent force in the IT solutions sector, Synametrics Technologies stands out as a leading provider dedicated to delivering innovative and dependable software products. With a steadfast commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions, Synametrics Technologies focuses on delivering quality and cutting-edge technology. This commitment empowers businesses and individuals, offering solutions that simplify intricate IT challenges.
In navigating the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity, Synametrics Technologies continues to demonstrate its dedication to excellence. Xeams, a flagship product, remains at the forefront of this commitment, ensuring that businesses are equipped with the essential tools to secure their communications effectively. As organizations evolve, Synametrics Technologies stands ready to meet the challenges with resilient solutions that reflect a forward-thinking approach to IT empowerment.
