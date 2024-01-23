AER Achieves Great Place To Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year
AER is not just a workplace; it's a community where everyone's contributions are valued and celebrated,”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AER Worldwide is proud to announce that, for the second year in a row, we have been certified as a Great Place To Work. This prestigious recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.
The Great Place To Work certification is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the collective effort of every individual at AER. We believe that a positive workplace culture is the foundation for success, and this certification validates our ongoing commitment to providing an outstanding work environment.
"We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work certification for the second consecutive year. It reflects our continuous efforts to prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of our employees. AER is not just a workplace; it's a community where everyone's contributions are valued and celebrated," said Gretchen Stenson, Business Development Manager for AER Worldwide.
The certification process involves an in-depth analysis of employee feedback, workplace programs, and company culture. AER's commitment to credibility, fairness, and a supportive work environment stood out during the evaluation.
As we celebrate this achievement, we extend our gratitude to every team member who contributes to making AER a great place to work. Our success is a reflection of your dedication, passion, and collaborative spirit.
This certification further solidifies AER's position as an employer of choice in the IT Asset Management and Recycling industries. We remain committed to creating an environment where innovation thrives, and individuals can grow both personally and professionally.
For more information about AER and career opportunities, please visit www.aerworldwide.com.
About AER Worldwide
AER Worldwide mitigates risk and provides global reverse logistics solutions to handle your entire end-of-life materials management needs. We provide eco-friendly solutions and services throughout the entire IT product life cycle. Our Reverse Logistics efforts, or “aftermarket” services, help organizations after the initial sale and provide IT asset disposition support throughout the life of the equipment. With global locations, AER will provide eco-friendly services, with certified brand protection techniques.
AER has been providing Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions since our inception in 1996. Our flagship recycling facility is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Livermore, California. To meet the growing needs and requirements of our global client base, we now have six AER owned, ISO-14001 certified recycling facilities along with a global network of prequalified recycling partners in strategically located markets.
AER understands data security, environmental compliance and downstream transparency are core to our clients’ needs in today’s information age. We work hand in hand with our clients’ using our proprietary reporting tools to deliver comprehensive and transparent reports, which have changed the way our clients look at data and manage their assets and internal policies.
