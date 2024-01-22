LANG REALTY’S DAWN FORGIONE AND SCOTT BENNETT, THE PROPERTY SIBLINGS, RECOGNIZED WITH HOMESTACK REALTOR TECH AWARD

Lang Realty's Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett were recognized with the HomeStack Realtor Tech Award for Most App Engagement.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty’s Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett, The Property Siblings, were recently awarded with the prestigious HomeStack Realtor Tech Award for Most App Engagement.

“Dawn and Scott truly embody and tech-forward and top-producing spirit that embody this award,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty. “This is a true honor, as only a few select teams out of thousands in the country who use this app are recognized.”

More than 30,000 agents and real estate brokerages use HomeStack as their go-to mobile specialist and solution.

For more information, contact Dawn Forgione at 561-789-4844 or dawn@propertysiblings.com, or Scott Bennett at 646-296-0026 or scottbennettrealestate@gmail.com.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information on Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.