Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,924 in the last 365 days.

LANG REALTY’S DAWN FORGIONE AND SCOTT BENNETT, THE PROPERTY SIBLINGS, RECOGNIZED WITH HOMESTACK REALTOR TECH AWARD

Lang Realty's Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett were recognized with the HomeStack Realtor Tech Award for Most App Engagement.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty’s Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett, The Property Siblings, were recently awarded with the prestigious HomeStack Realtor Tech Award for Most App Engagement.

“Dawn and Scott truly embody and tech-forward and top-producing spirit that embody this award,” said Scott Agran, president of Lang Realty. “This is a true honor, as only a few select teams out of thousands in the country who use this app are recognized.”

More than 30,000 agents and real estate brokerages use HomeStack as their go-to mobile specialist and solution.

For more information, contact Dawn Forgione at 561-789-4844 or dawn@propertysiblings.com, or Scott Bennett at 646-296-0026 or scottbennettrealestate@gmail.com.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information on Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.

Hillary Reynolds
Polin PR
+1 9548151186
email us here

You just read:

LANG REALTY’S DAWN FORGIONE AND SCOTT BENNETT, THE PROPERTY SIBLINGS, RECOGNIZED WITH HOMESTACK REALTOR TECH AWARD

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more