rezStream Set to Present at CABBI InnSpire 2024

Gain expert insights on guest experience and social media mastery with rezStream at CABBI InnSpire 2024!

Text messaging is how B&Bs can deliver the ultimate guest experience. I’m excited to show properties how it’s done!” — Jeff Hebrink, rezStream Sales Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a leader in independent lodging solutions including property management software, online reservation booking technology, and digital marketing services, has committed to attending CABBI InnSpire 2024. Selected for two speaking sessions, rezStream is excited to advance how independent lodging businesses think about SMS messaging and approach their social media strategies.

"How to Build the Perfect Guest Experience with SMS" hosted by Jeff Hebrink:

Learn the secrets of flawless hospitality using SMS strategies for optimal engagement, streamlined operations, and exceeding expectations.

"The Value of Social Media" hosted by Liz Brown:

This speaking session will highlight insights on how to craft compelling content, defining your brand, and engaging guests. Learn how to elevate online presence with practical strategies.

In addition to the speaking sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore rezStream's comprehensive suite of lodging solutions with 1-on-1 demonstrations. Offering an all-in-one Property Management System (PMS), advanced reservation booking engine, and expert website design & internet marketing services tailored to the Inn and Bed & Breakfast sector .

About CABBI InnSpire

CABBI InnSpire is a premier conference organized by the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns. It serves as a platform for industry professionals to connect, share insights, and stay abreast of the latest trends in the independent lodging sector. Learn more about the conference at innspireconference.com.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent hoteliers. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at