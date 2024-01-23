New Report Reveals IT Leaders Must Upgrade Digital Architecture to Stay Competitive

Findings from a new report amongst UK IT leaders has revealed eighty-five per cent of respondents say their organisations are planning a digital upgrade.

Innovations in digital technologies can transform an organisation’s productivity and competitive edge, so it is vital that businesses have sufficient budget and intent to invest in technology” — James Green, Managing Director, IT Services, at Advanced

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from a new report amongst UK IT leaders has revealed eighty-five per cent of respondents say their organisations are planning a digital upgrade and that even those who are currently happy with their systems recognise the need to upgrade solutions to stay level with competitors in a fast-moving digital technology environment.

The Advanced ITO Trends Report 2023/4 found that it is not just the age of systems that concerns IT leaders now, as more than half (51%) say they need improved functionality from their solutions, and 51% also believe having better systems integration would make a positive difference.

With 47% of IT leaders stating growth as a business imperative for the coming year, implementing the most effective digital solutions can make the difference between competitive success and failure. Less than one-third (29%) of IT leaders say they are further ahead with their technology than expected, in relation to competitors.

The report shows that a significant number (22%) of IT leaders are still exclusively using on-premises systems, making the job of maintaining effective and secure systems much more challenging than it could be. It also highlights some of the key barriers preventing IT teams from implementing new technology, with 43% reporting that attachment to traditional methods is a key challenge and 41% citing user resistance to new technology.

More than half of senior IT leaders in the UK say that their current digital infrastructure could be improved with solutions that increase security, with five per cent of leaders admitting that they do not feel secure from cyber-attacks.

James Green, Managing Director, IT Services, Advanced, said: “Innovations in digital technologies can transform an organisation’s productivity and competitive edge, so it is vital that businesses have sufficient budget and intent to invest in technology. It’s reassuring that so many IT leaders report that their businesses plan to upgrade systems and invest in the longevity of their organisations.

“Businesses must keep investing in their digital infrastructure if they wish to stay current and competitive. Keeping a focus on improved functionality and better systems integration can help IT leaders support their organisation’s wider goals towards growth and help build modern businesses fit for 2024 and beyond.”

The Advanced Trends Report survey was carried out between 11th August and 31st August 2023 from 6,605 UK senior decision makers. The data for the ITO report was based on responses from 1,477 IT leaders, alongside the main Trends data.

Download the report at: https://www.oneadvanced.com/trends-report/sector-trends-reports-2024/