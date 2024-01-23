Sedra Solutions Welcomes New Vice President of Global Sales and Growth

Analyze. Detect. Recover. Michael Harris, Vice President of Global Sales and Growth

Experienced enterprise cloud sales expert Michael Harris joins Sedra, enhancing its customer-focused approach with his deep industry knowledge and skills.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedra Solutions, a pioneer in financial forensic investigations technology, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Harris as its new Vice President of Global Sales and Growth. Harris, a seasoned professional with a rich sales and account management background, joins Sedra from Relativity, where, for over ten years, he excelled as a top account executive.

Harris brings to Sedra Solutions a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving sales growth and developing strategic client relationships. His expertise in sales management and deep understanding of the technology sector align perfectly with Sedra's mission to revolutionize forensic accounting with AI and machine learning.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Harris to our executive team. His impressive enterprise cloud sales and customer engagement track record align perfectly with our strategic goals,” said CEO Fahad Al Mutawa. “Michael's expertise will be invaluable as we grow and deliver cutting-edge solutions in forensic accounting.”

At Relativity, Harris was instrumental in expanding the customer base and enhancing client satisfaction. His leadership skills and strategic vision were pivotal in his roles, where he managed key accounts and led sales teams to achieve remarkable growth. His journey from a Senior Account Executive to a Lead Account Executive is a testament to his dedication and exceptional talent in the field.

“Joining Sedra Solutions marks a pivotal moment in my career. Here, I see a unique opportunity to drive transformative growth in an innovative domain,” shared Harris. “My focus will be on harnessing the potential of forensic accounting technology to redefine industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to our partners and clients globally.”

Harris's appointment is crucial as Sedra Solutions launches globally. His role will drive the company's growth strategy, expand its market presence, and foster relationships with key global clients. Harris's appointment is expected to catalyze Sedra's continued innovation and success in financial investigations.

For further details on Michael Harris's appointment and Sedra Solutions' innovative approach to forensic investigations, visit www.sedrasolutions.com.

About Sedra Solutions

Founded in 2022, Sedra Solutions is revolutionizing forensic accounting for businesses and governments with its advanced algorithms, AI, and Machine Learning-driven software platform. Specializing in detecting and documenting financial fraud, Sedra offers significant time and cost savings. Sedra aims to arm organizations with cutting-edge analytic tools for efficiently tackling financial fraud. Sedra's commitment to innovation ensures its software remains at the forefront of technology, continually evolving to meet the challenges of financial analysis. As a new force in forensic accounting technology, Sedra is a crucial ally for organizations aiming to protect their financial interests, heralding a more secure and transparent financial future. To learn more about Sedra Solutions and its innovative approach, visit www.sedrasolutions.com or explore our LinkedIn company page.

