Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,324 in the last 365 days.

WTFast and TP-Link Announce Partnership to Enhance Gaming Router Performance

WTFast uses optimized routing so you have a faster and more efficient route to game servers

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTFast, a leader in online gaming optimization, has joined forces with TP-Link to integrate WTFast technology into TP-Link Gaming routers. Currently Archer GE800 is supported, more models will be supported in the future. This collaboration aims to improve the online gaming experience for users.

WTFast's advanced technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, optimizing network connections specifically for gaming. By integrating WTFast's solutions into TP-Link Gaming routers, gamers will enjoy smoother gameplay, improved responsiveness, and minimized connection issues.

“WTFast has been killing lag and helping gamers to win since 2009 with PC games. We are very excited to be taking our patented technology to routers with TP-Link, helping gamers to kill lag across all gaming devices in the household. Less lag = more fun!”

– Rob Bartlett, CEO and Co-Founder, WTFast

How does WTFast work?

According to WTFast, Internet infrastructure treats game traffic the same way as all other data. This is where WTFast takes the opposite approach, focusing on the game data first and optimizing a gamers game connection through an intelligent server network to route their game data. WTFast’s GPN (Gamers Private Network) fundamentally differs from any other type of network solution. At the user level down to Network and Transport (Middle Mile) in the OSI layer, WTFast ensures optimal routing and latency reduction, providing users with a better online gaming experience, reduced latency, lower ping, and far fewer lost packets.

About WTFast:
WTFast is a leading provider of gaming network optimization solutions. Their technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users worldwide. https://www.wtfast.com

About TP-Link:
Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global leading provider of reliable home-business-ISP networking, surveillance, and consumer electronics, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Marketing
WTFast
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

WTFast and TP-Link Announce Partnership to Enhance Gaming Router Performance

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more