WTFast and TP-Link Announce Partnership to Enhance Gaming Router Performance
EINPresswire.com/ -- WTFast, a leader in online gaming optimization, has joined forces with TP-Link to integrate WTFast technology into TP-Link Gaming routers. Currently Archer GE800 is supported, more models will be supported in the future. This collaboration aims to improve the online gaming experience for users.
WTFast's advanced technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, optimizing network connections specifically for gaming. By integrating WTFast's solutions into TP-Link Gaming routers, gamers will enjoy smoother gameplay, improved responsiveness, and minimized connection issues.
“WTFast has been killing lag and helping gamers to win since 2009 with PC games. We are very excited to be taking our patented technology to routers with TP-Link, helping gamers to kill lag across all gaming devices in the household. Less lag = more fun!”
– Rob Bartlett, CEO and Co-Founder, WTFast
How does WTFast work?
According to WTFast, Internet infrastructure treats game traffic the same way as all other data. This is where WTFast takes the opposite approach, focusing on the game data first and optimizing a gamers game connection through an intelligent server network to route their game data. WTFast’s GPN (Gamers Private Network) fundamentally differs from any other type of network solution. At the user level down to Network and Transport (Middle Mile) in the OSI layer, WTFast ensures optimal routing and latency reduction, providing users with a better online gaming experience, reduced latency, lower ping, and far fewer lost packets.
About WTFast:
WTFast is a leading provider of gaming network optimization solutions. Their technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users worldwide. https://www.wtfast.com
About TP-Link:
Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global leading provider of reliable home-business-ISP networking, surveillance, and consumer electronics, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked top provider of WLAN products, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
