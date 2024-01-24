Raptoreum - Arthera Partnership: Furthering Innovation in Web3
POW blockchain Raptoreum strategically partners with Arthera in light of its upcoming assets mainnet promoting cross chain collaboration and development
Arthera stands as a revolutionary DAG mempool-based EVM chain, ushering in the essence of web 2 into web3. It introduces concepts like subscription payments, departing from traditional pay-as-you-go models, and embraces the provision of Dsaas on the Arthera platform. With the exceptional speed of the Arthera chain, it positions itself in good steed to claim a top spot in the competitive Web3/DeFi landscape.
Currently, Arthera is diligently developing its proprietary Blaze DAG, showing promise in throughput that surpasses existing speed data for public blockchains. Anticipate more exciting updates on this development in Q3 2024.
Laurent Perello, CEO at Arthera explains "We do not choose lightly, we have been watching Raptoreum for a long time and firmly believe what they are building is both innovative and complimentary to our efforts here at Arthera. I am looking forward to growing our already exceptional relationship."
Beyond the technological advancements, Arthera is launching with over 140 projects committed to deploying their Dapps on the private main net. The initial phase, extending through February '24, marks a significant leap forward for web3 development, presenting opportunities for mass adoption and making the space accessible for both small and large SaaS developers.
Partnering with Arthera: A Gateway to Unparalleled Services
The Raptoreum partnership with Arthera is a strategic move, offering access to a diverse range of services such as ELK Finance, Just Money, and other leading DeFi providers. What sets Arthera apart is the ability to handle transaction needs through a gas fee subscription, eliminating the need for users to spend excessive amounts on gas. This unique approach facilitates crosschaining for arbitrage and returns on liquidity provision within the web3 space.
Arthera's offerings extend beyond financial services to include decentralized file storage from PollinationX, Dmail, GFX certification via Pixchain, and more. The combination of these services empowers users to maximize returns on liquidity while transitioning away from centralized control towards decentralized freedom.
Raptoreum's Partnership with Arthera: Embracing Diversity and Innovation
Raptoreum, driven by a philosophy of avoiding maximalism, sees Arthera as a valuable ally in mitigating many errors associated with Solidity. This collaboration positions Raptoreum as a gateway to the broader web3 space, reinforcing its commitment to security-focused blockchain solutions. The joint effort extends to partnerships with other Arthera collaborators, strengthening Raptoreum's role as a security leader.
Paul Mills, at RTM Core tells us "We are very interested in cross chain collaboration and bridging with security being a top priority for us at Raptoreum. Arthera recognise the shortfalls in solidity and understand what's needed to better the space in that regard. We are building brand new things in the UTXO space and collaborative efforts with us especially in the EVM side of blockchain need a brand new strategy. Arthera achieves this."
The Arthera Partnership Advantage for Raptoreum
Raptoreum plans to leverage the partnership with Arthera to establish a foundation for going multichain, creating bridges into Arthera and connecting UTXO technology to the wider EVM-based Web3 space in the safest way possible. This unlocks opportunities for dual-yield staking, enabling users to earn rewards simultaneously on both RTM main chain nodes and Arthera's wrapped tokens.
Routing web3 flow through Arthera minimizes exposure to gas fluctuations, ensuring business continuity and a more stable user experience. Noteworthy collaborations have already emerged, with key community members and developers contributing to both Arthera and Raptoreum, fostering a cooperative and promising future.
The Mutual Benefits of the Partnership
Arthera gains exposure to Raptoreum's vibrant and active proof-of-work blockchain community, offering a unique opportunity to engage users in a subscription-driven web3 experience. Additionally, services from the Raptoreum ecosystem align seamlessly with joint development possibilities previously mentioned.
Arthera can tap into Raptoreum's expertise, particularly in real-world NFT crossovers for gaming, traceability, and metadata vectorization. The partnership also provides opportunities to lock coins into the Raptoreum ecosystem through its upcoming marketplace and gain liquidity from users seeking additional yields from RTM. This collaboration represents a mutually beneficial venture, fostering innovation and growth for both Arthera and Raptoreum.
