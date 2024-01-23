INTRODUCING THE NEXT BAR: A FUTURE-FORWARD UPGRADE
The NEXT: An all-new video bar with a built-in OS & Clear Touch user interface; providing a sustainable & budget-friendly upgrade for older interactive panels.GREENVILLE , SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NEXT Bar is an innovative, eco-friendly solution that upgrades older interactive panels, minimizing e-waste and reducing the carbon footprint. With a simple plug-and-play experience, it extends the lifespan of outdated panels, saving money and cutting down on e-waste. From personal profiles for educators to immersive learning environments for students, the NEXT tailors education and instruction to meet diverse needs. The NEXT Bar is the sustainable choice for a seamless and eco-conscious upgrade.
Key Features of the NEXT:
Extend Panel Life: The NEXT uses the hardware of existing interactive panels and provides a seamless OS upgrade with an interface similar to the Clear Touch 6000A+ series. It's an effortless plug-and-play solution, empowering older panels with the latest features and specs for years to come.
EDLA Certification: As the first video bar with native EDLA certification, the NEXT grants seamless access to Google Classroom, Meet, Drive – and more. This enhances the user experience and prioritizes security.
Comprehensive Software Suite: With Collage, Chorus, and Command already installed, users can wirelessly cast, utilize integrated whiteboard functions, and effortlessly manage the panel. Powered by Android 13 and an upgraded chipset, the interactive experience is made even more user-friendly.
Strategic Sustainability: Choosing the NEXT contributes to the reduction of electronic waste, aligning with forward-thinking values and promoting a greener future.
Enhanced Audio and Visual Performance: The NEXT features a 4K 120º wide-angle camera for conferencing. The 2×10W dual-channel high-power speakers deliver quality audio, complementing the NEXT Collar Microphone Kit. It offers voice capture capabilities with noise reduction, echo cancellation, reverberation resistance, and a built-in AGC algorithm. Additionally, the built-in 6-array microphone with a 32kHz sampling rate provides a pickup range of up to 8 meters.
The NEXT Bar is a solution tailored for the education sector, suitable for teachers, administrators, and IT professionals looking to upgrade their current interactive panels. This product aims to enhance performance and meet the demands of today's digital world and education technology standards. The NEXT Bar provides opportunities for seamless teaching and captivating experiences for students. It eliminates the need to break the bank or dispose of current equipment, offering a comprehensive solution for educators.
NEXT is not just a product; it represents a commitment to sustainability, cost savings, and the creation of a vibrant learning environment for the future.
