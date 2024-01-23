Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C Announces Team Expansion in NY Headquarters
Company Welcomes Loren Meyer, RA, AIA as Integral Team Member and Promotes Tiago Felizardo to Associate
Loren brings a wealth of experience & great energy to our firm. His breadth of experience, innovative design, diligence, and warm personality invigorates our team approach and the work we produce.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lothrop Associates Architects, an award-winning architecture, interior design, aquatic, and planning firm, proudly welcomes Loren Meyer as a Senior Architect. He is a registered architect and a LEED accredited professional. Throughout his twenty-five years of experience, he has designed numerous commercial and residential projects in the NY tristate area, with an expansive portfolio of projects in Connecticut.
— Arthur J. Seckler III, Principal
Loren has worked at various reputable architecture firms and has managed his own architectural firm, executing projects throughout the region. Projects include elementary schools, universities, hospitals, community centers, country clubs, restaurants, and retail stores as well as numerous high-end residences.
“Loren brings a wealth of experience and great energy to our firm,” said Arthur J. Seckler III, Principal. “His breadth of experience, innovative design, diligence, and warm personality invigorates our team approach and the work we produce. He will collaborate closely with our clients to bring their visions to life.”
Meyer is a graduate of the University of Michigan, College of Architecture, including a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Architecture and a Master of Science in High Performance and Building Design. He is an AIA Member of the American Institute of Architects, and has been recognized as 40 UNDER 40 in Fairfield County.
In addition, Tiago Felizardo has been promoted to Associate after four years on the Aquatectonic team as Project Manager. His tenure has highlighted his hard work, dedication, and expertise. Felizardo is a design professional with an engineering degree / background and experience working in both residential / commercial development. He is experienced in aquatic facility design, filtration equipment and hydraulic systems design for pools, spas, water features, steam rooms, and saunas of varying sizes and complexities.
Arthur J. Seckler III, John Cutsumpas, William Simmons, Robert Gabalski, and Jennifer Fernandez are the Principals of Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C. As owners and leaders of the company, they continue to make investment in key personnel that will expand the company’s expertise, project experience and authoritative perspective in the industry.
Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C, headquartered in White Plains, New York, is an award-winning architecture, interior design, and planning firm. For more than 50 years, the company has leveraged progressive, accessible design solutions backed by comprehensive technical resources and an unmatched level of experience to serve its clients and their communities. The firm currently serves nine sectors, including healthcare, commercial + critical facilities, government, hospitality, housing + residential, library + education, preservation + repair, aquatics, and religious. www.lothropassociates.com
