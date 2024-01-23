Microban and Q.E.P. expand partnership to unveil ROBERTS® Adhesives with Microban’s antimicrobial technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International, the leader in antimicrobial solutions, is excited to expand its 15-year partnership with QEP to include Roberts Consolidated Industries, a leading global brand of flooring adhesives, installation tools and underlayment. This development will extend the use of Microban® antimicrobial technologies to include ROBERTS’ powerful range of adhesives for cleaner floor installations, which will be unveiled at The 2024 International Surface Event, on January 23-26 in Las Vegas.
All ROBERTS-manufactured adhesives in North America will be enhanced with Microban antimicrobial technology, providing around-the-clock product protection from the growth of stain- and odor-causing microbes – including bacteria, molds and mildews. This built-in antimicrobial technology will remain present and active for the expected lifetime of a product, working at a cellular level to continually disrupt the growth and reproduction of surface-contaminating microorganisms.
Michael Duchaine, Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning & Development at QEP, commented: “Every place we go – including our homes, offices, restaurants, and shops – has flooring that is secured by adhesives, making delivering effective and ongoing protection against microorganisms essential. ROBERTS is proud to be the first and only manufacturer to include Microban product protection exclusively in flooring adhesives sold in North America.”
Steve Lutes, Director of Business Development at Microban International, agreed: “The Microban team has worked hard to innovate and establish a portfolio of over 25 approved antimicrobial technologies, and partnering with great manufacturers like QEP/ROBERTS allows us to extend the benefits of built-in surface protection to a broader range of consumer and professional products.”
Visit QEP/ROBERTS on Booth 5603 at The International Surface Event, January 23-26 in Las Vegas, to learn more about ROBERTS Adhesives with Microban technology and the complete assortment of QEP installation tools and underlayment.
To learn more about the partnership, visit www.microban.com/roberts-qep
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
About QEP
Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®. QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at qepcorporate.com.
Media Contact:
Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com