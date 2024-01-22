CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Central Michigan University, Master of Health Administration Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, 19477, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Central Michigan University, Master of Health Administration (MHA) program for a three-year term.

“This accreditation represents the team work ethics, the diverse expertise and commitment of the program faculty, and the continuous effort to improve student learning. At the Central Michigan University, MHA, we strive to create a learning experience to prepare graduates to become successful and visionary healthcare management professionals,” said Dr. Dimitrios Zikos, Director of the MHA Program, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions, Central Michigan University. “Our goal is to graduate students who will be able to ensure an enduring and effective future for the evolving field of health care by contributing to evidence-based, data-driven, accountable health systems, with an ultimate goal to improve the health and well-being of our communities.”

“To have our MHA program be externally reviewed and accredited by CAHME continues this College’s long-standing history of educating high quality healthcare administrators and practitioners,” said Dr. Tom Masterson, Dean of The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions at Central Michigan University.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 145 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

Health Administration Division, School of Health Sciences, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions, Central Michigan University.