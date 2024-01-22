HIP Video Promo Presents: Johnny PE premieres his brand new music video "Changes" on Music-News.com

Johnny PE is crossing genres with his all-new "new-age country" single "Changes"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny PE (Pushing Everyday) is a hard-working family man through and through. His father, an R&B singer in the 70s, first planted the seeds of the power of music in Johnny‘s mind when he played Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” His brother told him he had a great voice and should break into music. Johnny’s son appears with him in his music video “Somehow,” which currently has over 110,000 views on YouTube. He never misses his daughter’s middle school basketball games. His children are some of his biggest motivators for the rebranding of Johnny Phrank, his former alias, into Johnny PE, and what drives him to pursue what he does best, make music that’s true to himself and the messages he pushes.

The other big motivator for Johnny’s passion, giving him the strength and gift to keep doing what he loves, is God – and sometimes the Lord works his magic. It’s how Johnny met his current producer MCV, known for his incredible work with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s almost as if fate – and a smart A&R person – brought this power duo together, and their collaborations only keep growing and growing. Not only in popularity but in spreading his message of maturing and working hard. “There are no shortcuts to any place worth going”.

This is the vibration people need in this crazy time, music that allows listeners to know that they're not the only one going through troubles. Johnny’s words are universal, and they’re certainly being heard.

“Changes” is the newest collaboration between Johnny, MCV, and the video director at 3:00 AM. The latest track, while being based on personal events in Johnny’s life; has a fusion of Usher-style vocals and modern trap beats. Johnny describes the song as “new-age country”, never being one to pertain to one specific genre, and no one can blame him for his upbringing in Nashville. Labels aside, “Changes” is deeply personal – a song about the struggles of addiction and acknowledging that the only thing holding someone back from success is themselves. Johnny states “It’s okay to be vulnerable” and music video director 3:00 A.M. depicts this aptly with a trashed hotel room and Johnny going through a depressive episode.

More Johnny PE on HIP Video Promo

More Johnny PE on Instagram

More Johnny PE on TikTok