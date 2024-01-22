FloridaCommerce Recognizes Florida’s Economic Achievements in Celebration of Florida Economic Development Week

Tallahassee, Fla. – This week, FloridaCommerce celebrates Florida Economic Development Week by recognizing the historic economic growth within our state that has ensured that we have highly-skilled individuals and infrastructure needed to grow our competitive industries. Florida’s continued investments in economic development activities have established a foundation for Florida to continue expanding. Click here to see the proclamation from Governor DeSantis on Florida Economic Development Week.

“Florida Economic Development Week provides an opportunity to recognize the impacts of strategic economic development efforts across the state,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “From targeted workforce education, international development and small business support, Florida’s economy is focused on the success of both job seekers and job creators.”

2023 Economic and Workforce Development Highlights:

Florida Economic Development Week is an event created by the Florida Economic Development Council (FEDC) in partnership with CareerSource Florida, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, VISIT FLORIDA, FloridaMakes, Space Florida, the Florida Opportunity Fund and the Florida Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the achievements of economic, workforce and community development practitioners throughout Florida communities.

“Florida’s Economic Development Week further underscores the role economic, workforce and community developers hold in supporting local business and job growth across the state.” said Beth Cicchetti, Executive Director of the Florida Economic Development Council. “Year after year, FEDC members are proud to engage with business, education and government leaders for Floridians’ benefit and to keep Florida’s economy strong.”

“Governor DeSantis’ support of Florida’s Economic Development Week is consistent with his valued mission to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce education by 2030,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston. “In 2023 alone, CareerSource Florida’s network of 24 local workforce development boards and 100 career centers assisted nearly 64,000 Floridians secure employment, including more than 3,700 military veterans and helped more than 50,000 businesses find and retain talent.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has experienced significant growth in the critical aerospace industry,” said Rob Long, president and CEO, Space Florida. “It’s projected that Space Florida’s state economic impact will be $1.1 billion annually over the next five years. With our project pipeline valuation nearly doubling since 2021 it’s clear that Florida is the global hub for aerospace commerce with larger and more complex projects statewide being fueled by third-party investment. Continued commitment to key Florida industries will drive growth and strengthen our state’s economy.”

"Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida continues to strengthen its economy, furthering our position on the international stage," said Deputy Secretary of Economic Development and President of SelectFlorida, TJ Villamil. "This Economic Development Week highlights Florida's strategic economic development initiatives that support Florida's thriving industries, site-ready infrastructure, and robust talent pipeline—driving Florida's economic growth for generations to come."

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis' freedom first policies, Florida continues to set records for visitation," said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "Florida's booming tourism industry is tied to Florida's continued economic growth, and this Florida Economic Development Week, we are proud of the success of Florida's tourism industry today and look forward to its growth for years to come."

“Florida’s economy is the envy of the nation, with diverse foundational economic assets poised to drive growth and fuel innovation across the state for decades to come. Governor DeSantis’ continued leadership will ensure that our workforce is aligned with the private investments driving our economic future—making Florida the place to start and grow a business,” said Michael Simas, President & CEO of The Florida Council of 100. “Florida’s Economic Development Week will align these opportunities with our local workforce, creating good jobs and improving quality of life across the state.”

“Florida’s rankings continue to climb under Governor DeSantis’ leadership and it is no different with manufacturing jobs thanks to targeted investments in Aviation/Aerospace, Homeland Defense, Financial Technologies, and Semiconductor research, development and production,“ said Kevin Carr, Chief Executive Officer of FloridaMakes, the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “This week emphasizes successful investments in customized training, earn-to-learn apprenticeship programs, and training infrastructure that delivers 21st century skills to fill high-wage, high-skill career vacancies in targeted industries.”

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida’s economy has grown to the 15th largest economy in the world,” said Mark Wilson President & CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “As Florida continues to lead America, Florida’s local businesses are further expanding Florida’s economic vision and working to grow and diversify Florida’s economy.”