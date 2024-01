The Largest Asian American Professional Network Brings DEI Symposium in Dallas, TX

DEI Symposium: Two Steps Towards Tomorrow

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The largest Asian American and Pacific Islander Professional Network, the National Association of Asian American Professionals ( NAAAP ), is thrilled to announce that they are bringing their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium to the Omni Dallas Hotel!Through connecting thought leaders, industry experts, and advocates from diverse backgrounds, this event will redefine what it means to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion so that everyone feels like they belong.Leading some of the sessions are:Kim Cummings — Senior Vice President HR, Children’s HealthStephanie Drenka — Co-founder & Executive Director, Dallas Asian American Historical SocietyWinston Lam — DEI Senior Manager, McKessonLisa Ong — President and Founder, Wishing Out Loud LLCDivya Smith — CEO, Ascending Avenue InvestmentsKey highlights of the event include:Empowering Discussions — Engage in thought-provoking sessions led by industry professionals that are committed to uplifting their communitiesInnovative Solutions — Brainstorm with peers to explore novel strategies and solutions, foster a sense of belonging in the workplace, and create environments where everyone thrivesNetworking Extravaganza — Connect with like-minded professionals, build lasting relationships, and exchange insights to drive a stronger culture in your organization and communityCelebrate Diversity — Celebrate our differences that make us stronger togetherJoin us at the Dallas Omni Hotel on Friday, February 23, 2024, and contribute to the future of inclusion! Secure your spot now and let’s create practical strategies for tackling organizational change, building trust and inclusivity, embracing intersectionality, being an ally for marginalized communities, and addressing challenges that ERGs and BRGs are currently facing.Is your organization interested in sponsoring? Please contact vin.pineda@naaap.org.Interested in attending or learning more?Please visit us here: https://naaap.silkstart.com/events/2024-naaap-dei-symposium