The Largest Asian American Professional Network Brings DEI Symposium in Dallas, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest Asian American and Pacific Islander Professional Network, the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), is thrilled to announce that they are bringing their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Symposium to the Omni Dallas Hotel!
Through connecting thought leaders, industry experts, and advocates from diverse backgrounds, this event will redefine what it means to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion so that everyone feels like they belong.
Leading some of the sessions are:
Kim Cummings — Senior Vice President HR, Children’s Health
Stephanie Drenka — Co-founder & Executive Director, Dallas Asian American Historical Society
Winston Lam — DEI Senior Manager, McKesson
Lisa Ong — President and Founder, Wishing Out Loud LLC
Divya Smith — CEO, Ascending Avenue Investments
Key highlights of the event include:
Empowering Discussions — Engage in thought-provoking sessions led by industry professionals that are committed to uplifting their communities
Innovative Solutions — Brainstorm with peers to explore novel strategies and solutions, foster a sense of belonging in the workplace, and create environments where everyone thrives
Networking Extravaganza — Connect with like-minded professionals, build lasting relationships, and exchange insights to drive a stronger culture in your organization and community
Celebrate Diversity — Celebrate our differences that make us stronger together
Join us at the Dallas Omni Hotel on Friday, February 23, 2024, and contribute to the future of inclusion! Secure your spot now and let’s create practical strategies for tackling organizational change, building trust and inclusivity, embracing intersectionality, being an ally for marginalized communities, and addressing challenges that ERGs and BRGs are currently facing.
Is your organization interested in sponsoring? Please contact vin.pineda@naaap.org.
Interested in attending or learning more?
Please visit us here: https://naaap.silkstart.com/events/2024-naaap-dei-symposium.
Michael Tieu
Through connecting thought leaders, industry experts, and advocates from diverse backgrounds, this event will redefine what it means to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion so that everyone feels like they belong.
Leading some of the sessions are:
Kim Cummings — Senior Vice President HR, Children’s Health
Stephanie Drenka — Co-founder & Executive Director, Dallas Asian American Historical Society
Winston Lam — DEI Senior Manager, McKesson
Lisa Ong — President and Founder, Wishing Out Loud LLC
Divya Smith — CEO, Ascending Avenue Investments
Key highlights of the event include:
Empowering Discussions — Engage in thought-provoking sessions led by industry professionals that are committed to uplifting their communities
Innovative Solutions — Brainstorm with peers to explore novel strategies and solutions, foster a sense of belonging in the workplace, and create environments where everyone thrives
Networking Extravaganza — Connect with like-minded professionals, build lasting relationships, and exchange insights to drive a stronger culture in your organization and community
Celebrate Diversity — Celebrate our differences that make us stronger together
Join us at the Dallas Omni Hotel on Friday, February 23, 2024, and contribute to the future of inclusion! Secure your spot now and let’s create practical strategies for tackling organizational change, building trust and inclusivity, embracing intersectionality, being an ally for marginalized communities, and addressing challenges that ERGs and BRGs are currently facing.
Is your organization interested in sponsoring? Please contact vin.pineda@naaap.org.
Interested in attending or learning more?
Please visit us here: https://naaap.silkstart.com/events/2024-naaap-dei-symposium.
Michael Tieu
National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP)
michael.tieu@naaap.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube