Now 100% FREE for everyone: North America's First Asian American Asian Canadian Pacific Islander-centered Speaker Expo

#FirstClass Asian Speakers and Allies

Fifty opinion influencers present succinct and successive life and career issues and solutions to transform public perceptions about Asian professionals

The Expo takes place around the Lunar New Year, a millennia-old tradition of togetherness and upward mobility. In honor of this auspicious occasion, we make history and make #FirstClass things happen.” — Mandy Sha, Founding Director

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Together with the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), the National Speakers Bureau has officially relinquished financial gain and offered North America's first Asian professional-centered Speaker Expo a free professional development service for everyone.On January 19 and 20, 2023, fifty Asian American, Asian Canadian, and Pacific Islander speakers and Allies present succinct and transformative messages that illuminate 5 issue topics and solutions for professionals at any career stage:1. Career advancement2. Leadership development3. Understanding Asians and Pacific Islanders in North America4. Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB)5. Mental health, wellness, and health equityThese 50 opinion influencers have been selected from a rigorous audition and rehearsal process since August 2022, including eight masters of ceremonies who represent professional fields in DEIB, biotech, advertising, wellness, and public service as well as two distinguished Asian American leaders and NAAAP board members Elizabeth Yang and Fabian DeRozario.Because the tenor of the #FirstClass Speaker Expo is to TRANSFORM PUBLIC PERCEPTIONS about Asian and Pacific Islander professionals, an impact analysis is being conducted pro bono by Kearney, a global management consulting firm.The event website provides a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions, a detailed program for this virtual event, and a description of the gifts for VIP attendees including award-winning books and public speaking services. It also hosts the attendee reservation system, go to event website: PublicSpeaking4everyone.com

National Speakers Bureau