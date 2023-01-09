Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,987 in the last 365 days.

Now 100% FREE for everyone: North America's First Asian American Asian Canadian Pacific Islander-centered Speaker Expo

#FirstClass Asian Speakers and Allies

Fifty opinion influencers present succinct and successive life and career issues and solutions to transform public perceptions about Asian professionals

The Expo takes place around the Lunar New Year, a millennia-old tradition of togetherness and upward mobility. In honor of this auspicious occasion, we make history and make #FirstClass things happen.”
— Mandy Sha, Founding Director
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), the National Speakers Bureau has officially relinquished financial gain and offered North America's first Asian professional-centered Speaker Expo a free professional development service for everyone.

On January 19 and 20, 2023, fifty Asian American, Asian Canadian, and Pacific Islander speakers and Allies present succinct and transformative messages that illuminate 5 issue topics and solutions for professionals at any career stage:

1. Career advancement
2. Leadership development
3. Understanding Asians and Pacific Islanders in North America
4. Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB)
5. Mental health, wellness, and health equity

These 50 opinion influencers have been selected from a rigorous audition and rehearsal process since August 2022, including eight masters of ceremonies who represent professional fields in DEIB, biotech, advertising, wellness, and public service as well as two distinguished Asian American leaders and NAAAP board members Elizabeth Yang and Fabian DeRozario.

Because the tenor of the #FirstClass Speaker Expo is to TRANSFORM PUBLIC PERCEPTIONS about Asian and Pacific Islander professionals, an impact analysis is being conducted pro bono by Kearney, a global management consulting firm.

The event website provides a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions, a detailed program for this virtual event, and a description of the gifts for VIP attendees including award-winning books and public speaking services. It also hosts the attendee reservation system, go to event website: PublicSpeaking4everyone.com

A. Porras
PR Manager for Mandy Sha
prm.porras@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

National Speakers Bureau

You just read:

Now 100% FREE for everyone: North America's First Asian American Asian Canadian Pacific Islander-centered Speaker Expo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.