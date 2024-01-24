Submit Release
Hent Ventures Launches to Redefine Light Industrial Real Estate Investment

The firm specializes in prime light industrial properties, highlighting lucrative investment opportunities in an otherwise challenging macroeconomic climate

We cater to diverse investor classes, from private equity investors to high net worth individuals, offering them a unique entry point into this high-potential market.”
— Tyler Hardy, Co-Founder of Hent Ventures
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hent Ventures proudly announces its launch as a pioneer in light industrial real estate investment. The boutique firm, founded by Tyler Hardy and Jon Azulay, leverages over 40 years of industry expertise to offer profitable opportunities for investors in an important sector that comprises around 13 percent of the approximately $2.5 trillion industrial market.

Hent Ventures brings an unmatched blend of expertise in brokerage and ownership in both institutional and non-institutional settings.

“Our vision is to unlock the potential in light industrial properties, a sector offering unparalleled advantages for investors,” states Tyler Hardy, Co-Founder.

The light industrial sector offers a lucrative investment landscape due to its lower entry costs, higher potential operating income, streamlined property management, and greater ROI upon exit. Hent Ventures leverages these advantages, allowing investors to acquire properties below replacement costs, crucial for maximizing returns.

Jon Azulay, Co-Founder, adds, "Our strategy is customized for each investor, emphasizing properties that offer strong income potential and substantial value growth. To ensure optimal returns, we actively manage every aspect of these investments, from acquisition to operation."

The firm offers comprehensive services including investment advice, acquisition leadership, asset management, and strategic disposition. Hent Ventures is adept at crafting investment strategies that align with client goals, ensuring optimal growth and returns.

The light industrial sector's attractiveness is underscored by its cost-effectiveness, lower vacancy rates, higher rents, tenant-covered operating expenses, and desirable locations near transportation corridors. In the current macro-economic climate of high interest rates, these properties are increasingly sought after, requiring less debt for acquisition.

“We cater to diverse investor classes, from private equity investors to high net worth individuals, offering them a unique entry point into this high-potential market,” explains Hardy.

For more information on light industrial real estate investment opportunities, please visit www.hentventures.com.

About Hent Ventures
Hent Ventures is a boutique real estate and investment firm, specializing in the high-growth sector of light industrial properties. With comprehensive services and a focus on high ROI, the firm is dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and optimal returns for its clients. For more information, visit www.hentventures.com.

###

Tyler Hardy
Hent Ventures
312-485-9527
tyler@hentventures.com

