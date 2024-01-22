Seller Assistant App's Research and Predictions for Amazon FBA Sellers in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seller Assistant App, a leading browser extension for Amazon FBA sellers, announces the release of its research report key trends and predictions for the Amazon FBA market in 2024. As the e-commerce landscape evolves, Seller Assistant App's insights aim to empower sellers with the knowledge needed to stay ahead in the competitive world of Amazon.
In 2023, Amazon FBA witnessed significant changes and challenges. Opportunities include leveraging new technologies like AI and AR/VR, tapping into a growing customer base of over 310 million, and exploring new product categories with over 25,000 sub-categories. Challenges include increased competition with over 9.7 million sellers, rising costs due to Amazon's fee increases, and the ever-changing policies affecting search rankings.
Despite challenges, Amazon FBA remains a valuable tool in 2024, with the number of FBA sellers growing yearly. The top 10 trends for 2024 include Amazon's continued growth, AI-powered solutions, the importance of product sourcing tools like Seller Assistant App, the impact of augmented and virtual reality, and the rising significance of social media as a sales focus.
Other trends encompass the increasing importance of video content, optimization for voice services, personalization strategies based on customer preferences, the growth of quick commerce (Q-commerce), and the heightened security requirements for sellers.
About Seller Assistant App:
Seller Assistant App is a browser extension launched in 2019, catering to over 40,000 users globally. The extension combines various tools to simplify product search routines, offering valuable insights for Amazon sellers engaged in online arbitrage, wholesale and dropshipping.
