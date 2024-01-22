Submit Release
Access Control Security Expands Services to Five States

People and businesses feel vulnerable. Property crime and instances of random violence at home, in offices and public places are fueling the uneasiness.”
— Reza Jalala, ACS Director of Security and Operations
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Control Security (ACS), a California-based security guard company with over 30 years of experience, has expanded its coverage area. ACS guards now provide security services in California, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Texas and Washington, D.C.

“The demand for security guard services is growing across the country,” says Reza Jalala, ACS director of security and operations. “People and businesses feel vulnerable. Property crime and instances of random violence at home, in offices and public places are fueling the uneasiness.”

Jalala says security guards make a significant impact on keeping people and property safe. “Brazen criminal acts make the news, but every day, security guards are a deterrent, stopping criminals from carrying out their illegal activities.”

According to the U.S. Bureau and Labor Statistics, California leads the U.S. with the highest number of employed security guards with 166,660, followed by New York, Texas and Florida. Jalala says ACS is seeing a strong demand for security guard services in just about every type of location including medical facilities, schools, events, commercial buildings, houses of worship and retail outlets. Homeowners are also enlisting the help of guards to patrol their neighborhoods.

All ACS security guards are state-licensed and go through additional in-house training. To learn more about security services available through Access Control Security call at 877-482-7324 or go to https://accesscontrolsecurity.com.

About Access Control Security (ACS)

Based in Anaheim, California, Access Control Security (ACS) has been providing security guard services to individuals, businesses and events for over 30 years. It uses the latest technology and surveillance monitoring systems. Clients include shopping centers, medical and commercial buildings, warehouses, hotels, government complexes, events, schools and construction sites. Security services are provided to apartment complexes, HOAs, gated and retirement communities and assisted living facilities. https://accesscontrolsecurity.com, 877-482-7324

Access Control Security

