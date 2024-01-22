Governor Gordon issues emergency relief order for heating fuel delivery

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering heating fuels – propane, natural gas and heating oil – to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours.

Under the emergency relief order issued by the Governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the State of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.

However, nothing contained in this Order shall be construed as an exemption from the controlled substances, alcohol use, and testing requirements (49 CFR 382), the commercial driver's license requirements (49 CFR 383), the financial responsibility requirements (49 CFR 387), applicable size and weight requirements, or any other portion of the regulations not specifically identified in this Order.

While under this Order, heating fuel transportation or delivery companies shall not require or allow any fatigued driver to operate a delivery vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given adequate rest before the driver is required to return to service.

The executive order expires at the conclusion of the state of emergency or midnight Feb. 18, whichever occurs first.

Please contact WHP’s commercial carrier unit at 307-777-4301 if you have any questions about this Order.

-30-