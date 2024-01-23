New Poetry Book Pulls on Adoption Heartstrings

Three Hearts Stitched cover image Author Celaine Charles

Drawing on her own experience as an adopted child, author Celaine Charles crafts a book of poetry about adoption.

The theme in Three Hearts Stitched is that of understanding without judgment.” — Celaine Charles

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new book Three Hearts Stitched, Pacific-Northwest based poet Celaine Charles weaves a story told in three parts: from the viewpoint of the birth mother, the adopted parents, and the child. The three perspectives are explored in poems that will pull on heartstrings. A birth mother filled simultaneously with sorrow and hope, parents who long for children to arrive, or a child who wonders if they were wanted or unwanted. Each unique in their viewpoint, inviting the reader to sympathize with their thoughts and emotions. This encourages readers to consider more than just one way of thinking, instead stepping into the shoes of each character with fresh eyes.

The book is told in a series of poems from the birth of the child, through adoption and the child growing up. But despite its chronological sequence, within each timeboxed section there are multiple characters and situations. As a collective they tell a multifaceted story.

Author Celaine Charles opens up in her poems, expressing feelings of confusion, joy, and sadness. “Creating this book allowed me a voice in something I had no control over in my life, as well as one imagined for others, as individual as each circumstance might be. I simply wanted to respond to questions where there weren’t any answers,” says Charles. “The theme in Three Hearts Stitched is that of understanding without judgment.”

Charles is an award-winning poet who also writes YA fantasy and resides in the Pacific Northwest. She is a two-time finalist of the PNWA Literary Contest and has been featured in The Seattle Star, The Sunlight Press, and more. This is her second poetry book.

Book Title: Three Hearts Stitched: Poems About Adoption

Author: Celaine Charles

Publisher: Egret Lake Books

ISBN: 978-1-956498-08-0

Paperback and eBook

