New Book of Cozy Romantic Poems by Chenelle Bremont for Valentine’s Day

In her second poetry book, Los Angeles-based female poet Chenelle Bremont writes about long-distance dating with cozy moments captured in her prose.

The book is about “Longing, desire, hope, frustration, love--all the ups and downs of new relationships.”” — Chenelle Bremont

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Chenelle Bremont released her second book of poems titled Love Across the Stars: Poems this week. The individual poems form a collection that tells the story of long-distance dating.

The book will appeal to contemporary poetry readers looking for new love-inspired content. The popular “cozy” book sub-genre of mainstream books is present in Bremont’s poems. The author writes about small moments in a couple’s relationship: a gift of mittens, cooking together, hearing doves coo. Her poems convey the global experience of connecting with someone and the vulnerability of falling in love. With echoes of canonical poetry, the ever-elusive beloved is present and real in the longing of long-distance, the desire to connect.

Her new book Love Across the Stars is the second book in a planned trilogy and comes just in time for Valentine’s Day. Bremont’s first poetry book with matching cover is titled The Year We Stopped.

“The poems about online dating reflect funny and quirky moments in my life. When I read those poems they make me laugh, and remind me that love is a journey,” says Bremont. She says she wanted to “encourage the two lovers to ‘just go for it’ and take a chance. Life is too short, and we learn by doing." She says the book is about “Longing, desire, hope, frustration, love--all the ups and downs of new relationships.”

Bremont is an accomplished video game producer and poet. Her pop-culture background is paired with a BA in Literature and a love of writers like Mary Oliver and Pablo Neruda.

Love Across the Stars: Poems is published through a new publishing startup in the greater Seattle area. Egret Lake Books publishes women's fiction, romance, and poetry and currently has six books in production.

More at: https://egretlakebooks.com/love-across-the-stars-poems/

Book link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1956498044/ (Also sold wherever books are sold.)

Book Title: Love Across the Stars: Poems

Author: Chenelle Bremont

Publisher: Egret Lake Books

ISBN: 978-1-956498-04-2

Paperback and eBook

