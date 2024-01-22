WAVE Equity Partners Names Veteran Norwegian Investor Thomas Falck as its Newest Senior Advisor
New advisory role will be instrumental in providing both strategic and tactical guidance to the firm as our business expands in the greater European market.
I am very pleased to join the WAVE team. The adoption of lower-cost, commercially viable climate tech that is happening in Europe, and the world, aligns perfectly with WAVE’s investment strategy,”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAVE Equity Partners (WAVE), a leading sustainability-focused investment firm dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of emerging companies, today announced it has appointed Thomas Falck as the firm’s newest Senior Advisor. Mr. Falck currently serves on several boards, has been Chairman of Investinor AS, the Norwegian state-owned VC and Fund-of-Fund investor, and Managing Partner for Verdane Capital IV - a top-performing growth capital fund globally.
"The Nordic countries have led the way in supporting innovative new companies that focus on sustainability and improving the environment, and we are thrilled to have someone with Thomas’ wealth of experience in the region be part of our team," said Praveen Sahay, Founder & Managing Director at WAVE Equity Partners. "In addition to his investing experience, Thomas is a major contributor in the boardroom, having served in leadership roles on numerous boards across Government, Private Equity, Public, Family and VC owned companies - both public and private.”
“We are pleased to welcome Thomas as Senior Advisor to WAVE,” said Mark Robinson, Founder & Managing Director at WAVE Equity Partners. “The breadth and depth of his experience is a perfect fit for WAVE, having played leading roles in each of the elements of the private equity business from operating entrepreneur and CEO to GP and LP of funds and Fund of Funds. Furthermore, Thomas will be instrumental in providing both strategic and tactical guidance to the firm as our business expands in the greater European market.”
In addition to serving on various boards, Mr. Falck is an angel investor and long-term backer of technology-based growth companies both as principal investor and advisor. He has been the CEO of two international software and technology companies – Visma Marine ASA and Q-Free ASA. Mr. Falck recently served as Head of SaaS Strategy & Execution and later as the CFO of Cognite AS – a Norwegian company in the DataOps and Machine Learning domain that raised $225 million and became a unicorn while he was there.
Mr. Falck has also served as Managing Partner of Verdane Capital IV AS/Verdane Private Equity AS, an Executive Vice President in Xantic BV and a Principal Consultant in Gemini Consulting. He was appointed by the Norwegian government as Chairman of Investinor for seven years, and as an Expert and National representative to an EU workgroup on Private Equity and more recently to lead a domestic workgroup to simplify business regulations, adopt further digitization and simplify the administrative interface between business and government. Falck has also served as the Chairman of the Oslo Science Park and on the boards of multiple publicly listed companies.
Mr. Falck holds an MBA from The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia. He is also a graduate of the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy and attended the Commanding Officers course at the Defense University College. Mr. Falck has served three years on a submarine and he served as an Exchange Officer with the US 6th fleet.
“I am very pleased to join the WAVE team, and the timing is perfect. The adoption of lower cost, commercially viable climate tech that is happening in Europe, and the world, aligns perfectly with WAVE’s investment strategy,” added Thomas Falck.
About Wave Equity Partners
WAVE Equity Partners LLC (WAVE) is an independent sustainability-focused investment firm. We partner with early-growth companies whose proven clean technologies drive meaningful bottom-line impact and environmental benefits for large industrial manufacturers. Our industry knowledge and dedication to true partnership allow us to identify and support leaders whose innovative solutions are commercially accepted, deliver immediate impact and are poised to scale. WAVE is currently investing out of its third institutional fund and has approximately $460 million under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2023. For more information please visit https://waveep.com/ or by following the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.
