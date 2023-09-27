WAVE Equity Partners Welcomes Former Panasonic Corporation of N.A. Chairman and CEO Joe Taylor as Advisory Board Member
Mr. Taylor brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the board and will provide exceptional strategic and operational support to WAVE and its funds.
We are delighted to welcome Joe. His insights and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to invest in and support innovators that are delivering economic and environmental benefits.”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAVE Equity Partners (WAVE), a sustainability-focused investment firm that invests in early-growth companies whose proven cleantech solutions can bring transformational and immediate financial and environmental impact to global industries, today announced it has appointed Joe Taylor to its Advisory Board. With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades at Panasonic Corporation, Mr. Taylor brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the board and will provide exceptional strategic and operational support to WAVE and its funds.
— Praveen Sahay, Founder & Managing Director, WAVE
Mr. Taylor joins the WAVE Advisory Board following a nearly 35-year career at Panasonic Corporation. He most recently served for seven years as the first non-Japanese Chairman and CEO of the firm’s North American subsidiary, Panasonic Corporation of North America. During his tenure as Chairman and CEO, Mr. Taylor transformed Panasonic Corporation of North America from a consumer products company to a dynamic B2B technology enterprise, overseeing remarkable growth, a near doubling of its revenue to $12 billion and a fivefold increase in profits. Prior to that he served as Managing Executive Officer for 12 years, where he was appointed the first American on the company’s executive board.
"We are delighted to welcome Joe as the newest member to our Advisory Board," said Praveen Sahay, Founder & Managing Director at WAVE Equity Partners. "His unparalleled experience transforming a traditional corporation into a thriving B2B technology leader illustrates his incredible leadership and vision. Joe's insights and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to invest in and support innovative companies that are delivering economic and environmental benefits to the world’s largest industrial manufacturers."
An avid investor, he has invested in Factorial Energy, a Boston-based developer of polymer-based, solid-state batteries for EVs, a portfolio company in which WAVE has been one of the lead investors. Mr. Taylor was appointed as Executive Chairman of the company in 2021. He is also a board member and investor in two other innovative startups, Ceribell and Folio Photonics.
Mr. Taylor served on the Board of Trustees of the New Jersey Institute of Technology for 8 years where he was awarded an honorary PhD in Engineering and led the Audit and Finance committee as well as serving as acting Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Additionally, he served on the Board of Trustees of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, was on the Advisory Board of Plug and Play, a startup accelerator, was inducted into the New Jersey Business Hall of Fame and has been honored with Newark’s Social Justice Award.
“I’m thrilled to join WAVE and look forward to furthering their ability to identify and support leaders whose innovative, proven solutions are driving meaningful bottom-line impact and environmental benefits for companies around the world,” said Taylor.
In addition to Mr. Taylor, WAVE Advisory Board members include Dr. Joseph Stanislaw, Rebecca Ranich and Patrick Solomon. Additional information about WAVE board members can be found at: www.WAVEep.com/our-firm/team/
About WAVE Equity Partners
WAVE Equity Partners (WAVE) is an independent sustainability-focused investment firm. We partner with early-growth companies whose proven clean technologies drive meaningful bottom-line impact and environmental benefits for large industrial manufacturers. Our industry knowledge and dedication to true partnership allow us to work effectively with leaders whose innovative solutions are commercially accepted, deliver immediate impact and are poised to scale. WAVE is currently investing out of its third institutional fund and has approximately $440 million under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2023. For more information please visit https://waveep.com/ or by following the company on Twitter or LinkedIn.
