Longmont, Colorado to Gain First-Ever Food Hall with Parkway Food Hall
Junction Food & Drink operators will bring eight new concepts to Longmont under one roof
There’s nothing like this in Longmont. Though Denver has one of the highest rates of food halls in the country, Longmont has been left out of the fun, until now.”LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkway Food Hall (700 Ken Pratt Blvd. Longmont, CO 80501) is slated to be Longmont’s very first food hall when it opens this May, providing new options for dining and fun for the region. The 16,000-square-foot all-day food hall will feature eight dining concepts, three retail spaces, an indoor/outdoor bar, indoor/outdoor seating, an expansive patio and event space for up to 40.
— Chris Nehls, vice president of Blackfox Parkway Associates
“There’s nothing like this in Longmont,” said Chris Nehls, vice president of Blackfox Parkway Associates, the company that has owned the building for more than 30 years. “Though Denver has one of the highest rates of food halls in the country, Longmont has been left out of the fun, until now. We are excited to introduce an elevated go-to space for families, couples, friends and colleagues to spend time together. Beyond the delicious food and drinks, we are making sure that every day offers a new reason to visit, from live music to pop-ups and other special events.”
The eight chef-driven vendors will include sushi and ramen offerings, pizza, tacos, barbecue, chicken sandwiches and more, to be operated in the kitchens that Parkway has designed and built out. There will also be a coffee shop that opens at 7 a.m., and an expansive bar with a full wine, beer and cocktail list. Award-winning Chile con Quesadilla from Denver (Top Taco Denver winner in 2021 and 2022,) has already signed on, with interest from other popular regional concepts.
"Once we were introduced to the idea of Parkway Food Hall, we immediately fell in love with the concept, and we loved the affordability and flexibility of the way the leases are set up, allowing more chefs to have a seat at the table,” said Christina Richardson, chef and co-owner of Chile con Quesadilla. “As the most award-winning food truck in the state, we're thrilled to have the chance to open a more permanent spot."
Parkway will open in Longmont’s Parkway Promenade, one of the city’s most historic shopping centers. The principal architect, Meridian 105, is the design mastermind behind Avanti Food & Beverage and Edgewater Public Market. Seasoned food hall veterans National Food Hall Solutions, the operating partner, opened Denver’s Junction Food & Drink in 2020, which went on to win the NAIOP's 2020 Retail Development of the Year Award. Construction is led by Faurot Construction.
“We’re excited to bring this new destination to Longmont residents and visitors, and we’re thrilled to help eight local chefs and restaurateurs achieve success, whether it’s through testing a new concept, creating their first brick-and-mortar following food truck success, or setting up a second, third or fourth location,” said National Food Hall Solutions Owner Pat Garza. “Things are tough for restaurateurs these days, but we’re living in a new era where the more expensive traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants aren’t the only route to success for chefs.”
For inquiries into stall availability, interested vendors can email info@parkwayfoodhall.com for more information.
Renderings and vendor photos available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1T7pZmah8X7WkUVwXiHa3hYC3zulttKq8?usp=drive_link.
More about Parkway Food Hall
Opening in May 2024, Parkway Food Hall is slated to be Longmont, Colo.'s first food hall. The 16,000-square-foot all-day destination will feature eight dining concepts, a circular indoor/outdoor bar, three retail spaces, indoor/outdoor seating, and event space for 40. The eight chef-driven vendors will include sushi and ramen, pizza, tacos, barbecue and more. Parkway will also have a coffee shop, opening at 7 a.m., and an expansive bar with a full wine, beer and cocktail list. Parkway is located at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. in Longmont's Parkway Promenade, one of the city's most historic shopping centers.
Emily Tracy
ROOT Marketing & PR
+1 919-449-4803
email us here