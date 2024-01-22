Unprepared Hikers Rescued off Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

January 22, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 5:00 p.m. on January 19, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by Monadnock Park staff in regards to three lost hikers near the summit of Mount Monadnock. The three hikers were unprepared for the impending darkness and cold temperatures. The wind chill temperature on Monadnock at the time of the call was approximately -10°F. A response was initiated to rescue the three immediately from Monadnock Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

Rescuers were able to place a phone call to the victims in order to help them find the trail and get below tree line with the minutes of light left to navigate. Once they made it to tree line they were unable to continue as they did not have lights. Rescuers made contact with the hikers and were able to provide gear to help with their decent. The three hikers were identified as 63-year-old Sirin O’Connor and 50-year-old Somjak Weerapit both of Quincy, Massachusetts, and 37-year-old Phromthep Khankaew of Thailand.

Due to their lack of warm clothing and exposure to extreme cold, O’Connor’s condition deteriorated on the decent. Rescue crews then stopped and gave warm fluids and aided in warming O’Connor. Due to her lack of strength and cold exposure, it was determined the safest and most efficient extrication would now be to carry O’Connor the remaining 1.3 miles. Crews were able to assist Weerapit and Khankaew down under their own power, and they arrived at the trailhead at approximately 8:30 p.m. Simultaneously, rescue crews carried O’Connor down the mountain, arriving at the trailhead at approximately 9:48 p.m. O’Connor was transported by Jaffrey Ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Thankfully, due to the herculean efforts of rescue crews from Monadnock Park staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and New Hampshire Conservation Officers, the three victims survived their blunder. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to check the weather forecast and prepare for the current winter weather conditions including bringing appropriate gear.