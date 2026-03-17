Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Striped Bass Rules Scheduled for April 6

CONTACT:

Renee Zobel: (603)868-1095

March 17, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed rule changes regarding the legal length definition for striped bass on April 6, 2026, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road in Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The proposed change to the legal length definition is a result of the adoption of Addendum III to Amendment 7 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Striped Bass. The purpose of the change adopted in the addendum is to standardize the definition of legal length along the entire Atlantic coast.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.