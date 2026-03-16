Injured Hiker Rescued from Lowe’s Path

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

March 16, 2026

Low & Burbank’s Grant – On Sunday, March 15, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on Lowe’s Path in Low & Burbank’s Grant. The hiker was part of a group of 4 hikers and was descending the trail when he suffered a lower leg injury that prevented him from being able to bear weight and continue down under his own power. The injury occurred approximately 700 feet uphill from the Log Cabin Shelter and 2.5 miles up from the trailhead at US Route 2.

A rescue response was initiated and Conservation Officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responded as well as a Randolph Mountain Club caretaker. The caretaker from the Gray Knob Cabin walked .8 miles to the injured hiker bringing a litter and splinting materials.

While waiting for the rescue team to ascend the trail, the injured hiker, identified as Brian Stevens, 54, of Merrimack, NH, was able to slide down the snow and ice packed trail on his backside with assistance of his hiking companions and was able to make it approximately .38 miles before rescuers arrived.

Once the rescuers arrived on scene, Stevens was placed in a litter and carried down the remaining 2 miles of trail arriving roadside at 7:30 p.m. From there, Stevens opted to forgo an ambulance and chose to seek medical care on his own.

Stevens and his hiking companions were well prepared with winter gear, clothing, and sleeping bags and all the other essential gear and equipment recommended for a winter hike.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind hikers who are thinking about venturing out that the trails are packed with snow and ice and are very slippery. It is essential that proper footwear to including micro spikes, and in higher elevations, crampons are worn to prevent slipping.