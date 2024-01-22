Second North Country Snowmobile Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

January 22, 2024

Stewartstown, NH – On Saturday, January 20, 2024 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor Trail 5 in Stewartstown. An emergency response was initiated by Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS.

The 36-year-old operator was identified as Christopher Guilherme of Raymond, NH. Guilherme was travelling south on Corridor Trail 5 near Coleman State Park, when he was unable to navigate a right-hand turn in the trail. Guilherme collided with a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His riding companions were able to evaluate his injuries and ultimately called 911 for assistance.

Guilherme was placed onto a backboard and with the use of the Colebrook Fire Department Argo, he was transported a short distance down the trail to an awaiting 45th Parallel EMS ambulance. From there Guilherme was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for treatment of his injuries.

At this time, the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing but scene evaluation and statements from other riding companions indicate that inexperience appears to be the leading factor.