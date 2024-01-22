Submit Release
Arizona State Troopers Seize More Than 609 Pounds of Illegal Drugs in Southern Arizona

Within a one-hour period in southern Arizona on Thursday, January 18, 2024, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers seized a total of approximately 459 pounds of methamphetamine, 148 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.55 pounds of cocaine in three separate traffic stops. A total of six suspects were arrested on felony drug-related charges.

Further investigation revealed the drugs were being transported from southern Arizona to Phoenix. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $1,285,000.

AZDPS would like to thank our partners at the office of Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in this investigation.

