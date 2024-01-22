Perrin Conferences to Host California Employment Law Update and Litigation Conference
The California Employment Law Update and Litigation Conference will take place on February 29, 2024 at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel.
The California Employment Law Update and Litigation Conference will take place on February 29, 2024 at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel and will offer CLE and Adjuster CE credit.

Speakers from around the country will convene to discuss employment law and litigation on topics that will be of interest to those working in the employment industry nationwide.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences
Speakers from around the country will convene to discuss employment law and litigation on topics that will be of interest to those working in the employment industry nationwide. Topics will include: California employment law and recent developments in California Private Attorneys General Act, employment law pitfalls and how employers can avoid them, navigating employment arbitration agreements, issues in mediation and settlement, and exploring gender bias in the workplace.
The conference chairs are:
• Ron S. Brand, Esq., Kahana & Feld, LLP, Irvine, CA
• Michael J. Mazurczak, Esq., Melick & Porter, LLP, Boston, MA
• Matthew Rabin, Senior Claims Examiner, Arch Insurance Group, Inc., New York, NY
Some of the featured panelists include:
• Jessica L. Audet, Esq., Claims Manager, Management and Executive Risk, Sedgwick, Hartford, CT
• Avi Attal, Esq., Kahana & Feld, LLP, Irvine, CA
• Mimi Ahn, Esq., Kahana & Feld, LLP, Irvine, CA
• Jerusalem F. Beligan, Esq., Beligan Law Group, Newport Beach, CA
• Evan Bornstein, Consultant, Econ One Research, Inc., Los Angeles, CA
• Matthew A Boyd, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young, LLP, Atlanta, GA
• Lauren Brand, PsyD, Executive Director, Campus Operations, Be Well OC, Orange, CA
• Terri H. Bui, Corporate Counsel, Niagara Bottling, Newport Beach, CA
• Meredith Cavallaro, Esq., Paduano & Weintraub, New York, NY
• John Cone, Jr., Esq., Hall Griffin, Santa Ana, CA
• Zack Domb, Esq., Domb & Rauchwerger, Pasadena, CA
• Tamara S. Freeze, Esq., Principal, Workplace Justice Advocates, PLC, Irvine, CA
• Lonnie D. Giamela, Esq., Fisher Phillips, Los Angeles, CA
• Cecilia J. Hong, Esq., Gordon Rees, Irvine, CA
• Mark J. Jacobs, Esq., Fisher Phillips, Irvine, CA
• Shafiel A. Karim, Esq., Law Office of Shafiel A. Karim, P.C., Long Beach, CA
• Cherise S. Latortue, Associate General Counsel, Employment, Flynn Group, San Francisco, CA
• Nancy N. (“Niki”) Lubrano, Esq., CDF Labor Law LLP, Irvine, CA
• Zohar Lushe, Claim Director, Employment Practices Liability, Chubb, Jersey City, NJ
• Michelle A. Reinglass, Judicate West, Orange County, CA
• Corbett H. Williams, Esq., Law Offices of Corbett H. Williams, Orange County, CA
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at kaminerd@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc.
For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
