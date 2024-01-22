EFESO Management Consultants Releases the Whitepaper: 'Humanizing Industry 4.0 – Insights from Global Leaders
EFESO Management Consultants Collaborates with Industry Giants in 'Humanizing Industry 4.0' Whitepaper, Featuring Insights from Lamborghini, Cargill, and More.
In a rapidly evolving landscape, this whitepaper stands as a beacon of knowledge, offering practical insights for businesses navigating Industry 4.0”PARIS, FRANCE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Management Consultants, a leading force in management consultancy, proudly announces the release of their groundbreaking whitepaper, 'Humanizing Industry 4.0 – Insights from Senior Executives.'
— EFESO Management Consultants
This collaborative effort with Solvace, the #1 platform for Operational Excellence, helping companies boost productivity, track results and leverage data driven insights; delves into the future of Industry 4.0, featuring contributions from industry giants such as Lamborghini, Cargill, and more.
The whitepaper presents a unique exploration of strategies and lessons learned in the era of digital transformation.
By leveraging the power of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, big data and the internet of things, Industry 4.0 has brought manufacturing and operational excellence into the digital age. But now that factories and data are becoming connected, what about your people?
EFESO and Solvace, think a more collaborative approach is the key to success – and not just collaboration between people, but also between people and machines.
They interviewed leaders from Lamborghini, Cargill, Saint-Gobain and more, on their digital transformation journey, its stages, and the challenges faced.
The result? A unique whitepaper that goes beyond theories and grand predictions. We’re offering you direct access to leaders’ insights and experiences from the forefront of digital transformation.
Read the whitepaper 'Humanizing Industry 4.0 – Insights from Senior Executives.' and discover how industry leaders are shaping the future of digital transformation.
Sabrina Laborde
EFESO Management Consultants
+33 1 53 53 57 00
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn