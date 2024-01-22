Mayor Bowser Awards Inaugural My Afterschool DC Grants to Expand Programming for District Youth

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME) awarded $3.1 million in grants through the My Afterschool DC program to expand afterschool time programming for DC’s youth. Funding was awarded to public charter schools and community-based organizations dedicated to providing youth with unique, enriching afterschool programming. The community-based organizations will serve students in public charter schools and DC Public Schools.

“My Afterschool DC recognizes that one way we can help students and families is by making engaging afterschool programs free and accessible,” said Mayor Bowser. “When students have great programming during school and after school, we know that benefits their learning and social and emotional well-being, it keeps them safe, and it gives kids one more reason to be excited about coming to school.”

The schools awarded funds through My Afterschool DC’s inaugural grants were identified based on current limits on access to afterschool programming with the goal of eliminating hurdles to access programs.

“By eliminating waitlists for out-of-school time programming at 18 priority schools and helping to close the gap in access at three more, these incredible organizations are truly delivering on what we set out to accomplish with My Afterschool DC,” said Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education. “We look forward to building on this work with our My Afterschool DC hub and even more investments that increase access to out-of-school time programming for children, youth, and families across the District.”

My Afterschool DC debuted in Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Fair Shot Budget through a $5 million investment that supports the District’s long-term vision that every elementary school student has access to free afterschool programming through their school and a suite of programs hosted by community-based organizations. In addition to grants, My Afterschool DC will also include a portal for District families to identify and register for afterschool programming that supports their students’ goals.

The following organizations received grant funding from My Afterschool DC for FY24:

Alliance of Concerned Men

Arts for Learning MD

Capital Hill Boys Club

D.O.L.L.S. & DREAMS INC

Dance Makers, Inc.

DC SCORES

Empowerment Enterprise II, Inc.

FRESHFARM Markets

Higher Achievement Program, Inc.

Mary McLeod Bethune Academy Public Charter School

Mentors of Minorities in Education, Inc.

Neighborhood Associates Corporation

One World Education

Reach, Incorporated

Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School

The Andrew Keegan Theatre Company

The House, Inc.

The Musicianship

Tutoring Café

Washington Global Public Charter School

Words Beats & Life

Young Playwrights' Theater

Through the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office), My Afterschool DC grant funding will be awarded immediately for program implementation in the Spring 2024 school semester and will be subject to renewal for an additional two full fiscal years.

The OST Office supports equitable access to high-quality out-of-school time programs for District youth, coordinates government agencies, nonprofit and private sector partners in delivering these programs, and leads grant-making and training programs to support partner organizations. Since 2017, the OST has facilitated programming for over 68,000 students through $90 million in awards to District nonprofits.

The OST Office also leads Learn24, a network of out-of-school and summer opportunities supported by the Bowser Administration, the Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, the Institute for Youth Development, and others.



