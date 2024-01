Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Monday, January 22, 2024

11 am

Highlight Pathways to Health Careers During Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Programs Launch

Center for Excellence

2301 Georgia Ave NW

Open Press

*Closest Bus Routes: D8, G8, P6*

*Closest Bikeshare: Rhode Island Ave & V St NE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP [email protected]



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos