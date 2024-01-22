Compare 14 ERP solutions at the 2-day ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event
The 9th UK Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ will take place on 13-14 March in the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes - the leading ERP solution comparison event.MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED , January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th UK Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD™ will take place on 13-14 March in the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes. The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP vendors, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing delegates to compare like for like. The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting.
The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 ERP vendors, along with sector presentations, though-leadership sessions and a panel discussion. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage X3, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Infor, IFS, Priority Software, SAP Business ByDesign, Rootstock ERP, QAD, Intact and Kerridge.
The event kicks off with the ERP vendors take part in an ‘Elevator Pitch’. During this session the vendors present a summary of their USP’s to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their on-line demonstrations. Delegates can then choose to attend demo sessions focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, HR, Projects or Sales. The demonstrations are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier to make system comparisons.
The ERP packed Agenda will also include presentations of keynote speeches from Lumenia Consulting on ‘What Makes Successful ERP Projects’, ‘Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation’ and ‘Are you ERP Ready’? There are also four ERP sector focused presentations on Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Distribution and Field Service Management. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion on ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.
“ERP is as important as ever. It is a central platform for most organisations and a foundation on which many of their digital transformation initiatives will be built. The continued focus on ERP demonstrates its centrality to digitalisation, which is a key imperative across all sectors. Surveying the various options in the ERP market can take time. If you are looking to replace, upgrade or select an ERP or simply want to find out more about the ERP marketplace, this event will prove to be a very efficient use of your time. Not only that, across the two days you will hear from Lumenia independent ERP experts about many of the good practices to follow, and pitfalls to avoid, when embarking on an ERP transformation programme.”, commented Ian O’Toole, Managing Partner at Lumenia.
The ERP vendors will also be available in the expo area for questions and 1:1 meetings and the expert ERP team at Lumenia are on hand for impartial guidance and advice.
As attendance at the event is limited to organisations who are potential buyers of ERP, it's also an ideal opportunity to network with others about to embark on the same journey and the event will have ample time for meetings and networking.
For further information on the event and to register please visit the event website http://erpheadtohead.com/uk.
