Compare 14 leading ERP solutions at 1 event

MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourteen leading ERP solutions will demonstrate and showcase their solutions at the forthcoming ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event . This will be the 10th running of the event in the UK by Lumenia Consulting , independent ERP consultants. The event will take place on 2-3 April in the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes.Companies looking to review, upgrade or replace their ERP system or simply want to find out more about the ERP marketplace and trends will find the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ an extremely efficient use of their time. In an era of rapid technological disruption, company's next ERP choice could be the defining moment for their competitive edge and will not want to be left behind.The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 leading ERP software providers. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. These include SAP S/4HANA, Acumatica, Infor, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, IFS, SAP Sales Cloud, Intact iQ, Rootstock, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM and Sage X3.Over the two days, delegates can choose to attend ERP demonstrations focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, BI & Analytics, Projects, Supply Chain, HR or Sales. The demos are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier for delegates to make an efficient head-to-head evaluation of the leading ERP solutions.The ERP packed Agenda will include keynote presentations from Lumenia Consulting and showcase presentations for the ERP vendors on pertinent ERP topics and trends. Attend and learn insider strategies from industry experts and peers and discover the critical DO’s and DON’Ts that can make or break your ERP project.There will be ample opportunities to network, learn and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP and to meet with the ERP vendors in the expo area.The event encompasses all industry sectors and it is ideal for senior finance, IT, manufacturing and supply-chain leaders and members of their ERP transformation teams to attend and efficiently review the leading ERP products and to learn how to best manage their selection and implementation process so that benefits are maximised and risk is reduced.The event is facilitated by independent ERP experts Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer impartial guidance and advice.For further information on the event, agenda, pricing and registration details please visit the event website erpheadtohead.com

