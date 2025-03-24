Lumenia Consulting to celebrate 10th UK ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event

Register Today for ERP HEADtoHEAD event Meet with the leading ERP solution providers Register your place today!

LONDON, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th UK Lumenia Consulting ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event will take place on 2-3 April in Milton Keynes. Since the event’s inception in 2010, which took place in Dublin with six ERP sponsors, it has grown and expanded to become an annual event in the UK and Ireland technology calendar.Fourteen leading ERP vendors will demonstrate and showcase their solutions at the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ event taking place on 2-3 April in the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes. The event is organised by Lumenia Consulting, independent ERP consultants.Companies looking to review, upgrade or replace their ERP system or simply want to find out more about the ERP marketplace and trends will find the ERP HEADtoHEAD™ extremely beneficial. Delegates have the opportunity to see and compare ERP solutions against defined scripts over the two day event.“ERP is as important as ever. It is a central platform for most organisations and a foundation on which many of their digital transformation initiatives will be built. The continued focus on ERP demonstrates its centrality to digitalisation, which is a key imperative across all sectors. Surveying the various options in the ERP market can take time. If you are looking to replace, upgrade or select an ERP or simply want to find out more about the ERP marketplace, this event will prove to be a very efficient use of your time. Not only that, across the two days you will hear from Lumenia about many of the good practices to follow, and pitfalls to avoid, when embarking on an ERP transformation programme”, commented Ian O’Toole, Managing Partner at Lumenia.The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 leading ERP software providers. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME’s, will be represented. These include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Acumatica, Infor, IFS, Intact, Rootstock, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM, SAP Sales Cloud and Sage X3.Over the two days, delegates can choose to attend ERP demonstrations focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, BI & Analytics, Projects, Supply Chain, HR or Sales. The demos are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier for delegates to make an efficient head-to-head evaluation of the leading ERP solutions.The ERP packed Agenda will include keynote presentations from Lumenia Consulting on topics such as ‘What Makes Successful ERP Projects’, ‘Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation’ and ‘Are you ERP Ready’? Also showcase presentations from the ERP vendors on pertinent ERP topics and trends, including ‘Energy Management & ESG solutions’, ‘ERP Evolution: Harnessing Data, Automation and Intelligence for hyper-productivity’; ‘How ERP can Grow Your Business’ and ‘How to Streamline Distribution & Manufacturing Operations’.There will be ample opportunities to network, learn and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP and to meet with the ERP vendors in the expo area.The event encompasses all industry sectors and it is ideal for senior finance, IT, manufacturing and supply-chain leaders and members of their ERP transformation teams to attend and efficiently review the leading ERP products and to learn how to best manage their selection and implementation process so that benefits are maximised and risk is reduced.For further information on the event, agenda, pricing and registration details please visit the event website erpheadtohead.com/uk

