Federal Reserve Board announces five new members of its Community Advisory Council (CAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced five new members of its Community Advisory Council, or CAC.

The CAC is composed of a diverse group of experts and representatives of consumer, workforce, and community development organizations and interests. CAC members provide information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on relevant policy matters and emerging issues of interest.

The five new members of the CAC were selected from a pool of individuals who applied after the Board's call for applications. These members will replace: former Chair Dan Betancourt; Darlene Lombos; Laura Murillo; Arjan Schutte; and Kendra Smith, whose terms concluded at the end of 2023. Each new member will serve a three-year term.

The new members of the CAC are:

Roberto Gallardo

Vice President for Engagement & Associate Professor, Agricultural Economics, Purdue University

West Lafayette, Indiana

Renata B. Kowalczyk

CEO, Wilmington Alliance

Wilmington, Delaware

Jose Quinonez

CEO, Mission Asset Fund

San Francisco, California

Bruce Schultz

Vice President, Community Development Banking Strategy, Gateway First Bank

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Justin Slattery

Executive Director, Belknap Economic Development Council

Laconia, New Hampshire

These individuals will join ten existing members and will be led by incoming Chair Christie McCravy and incoming Vice Chair Carlos Contreras. The Council is scheduled to meet May 29 and October 10, 2024. Records of previous meetings are found here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.