DARKMATTER® and Rival Technologies Introduce ArmorFit™ Female Fitment System at SHOT Show 2024
ArmorFit™ Optimizes the Performance, Protection, and Comfort of Ballistic Armor for Women
I can confidently say that wearing other armor fitment systems feels like torture. ArmorFit is a game changer—providing individualized fit and comfort so women can wear armor with confidence and ease.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarc Holdings is excited to announce a new partnership between its subsidiary DARKMATTER Sciences and Rival Technologies, a world-class supplier of innovative, high-performance products. Today they are introducing ArmorFit™ – a universal female fitment solution for all makes and models of ballistic armor plates.
— Suzanne Van Wagner - Business Operations Manager, Rival Technologies
ArmorFit securely attaches to armor plates, adapting them to the body contours of female soldiers and police officers for a secure, individualized fit—addressing issues women have faced for decades with ill-fitting armor that was designed and built for the male physique.
By bringing together next-generation DARKMATTER technology and Rival’s manufacturing expertise, ArmorFit delivers:
• Optimized Performance: Secure, individualized fitment increases load-carriage support and removes restrictions on mobility, agility, and endurance.
• Enhanced Protection: Cutting-edge DARKMATTER technology disperses impact force, providing superior protection to standalone armor plates.
• Unparalleled Comfort: Soft, breathable padding eliminates pressure points, hotspots, and discomfort, even during extended wear.
Gerry Van Wagner, CEO & Managing Director of Rival Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, "Our partnership with DARKMATTER marks a significant milestone in advancing new protective solutions for women. By introducing ArmorFit, we are addressing a critical need in the market and ensuring that female soldiers and police officers have access to the best possible fit, performance and protection."
Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc and DARKMATTER agreed, stating, “We are very excited to be addressing this critical issue together with Rival Technologies. Rival has a phenomenal track record of delivering innovative solutions that meet the highest quality standards.”
ArmorFit is showcased this week at SHOT Show 2024 at the Rival Technologies Booth (#51626).
About Monarc Holdings & DARKMATTER Sciences
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monarc Holdings drives the growth of innovative ideas and technologies that protect people, places, and things. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, DARKMATTER Sciences designs and develops advanced material science solutions to optimize performance, protection, and comfort. For more information about Monarc Holdings and DARKMATTER, please visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.darkmattersciences.com.
About Rival Technologies
Rival Technologies is a world class supplier of turnkey textile fabrication products and performance materials with global facilities in the United States and Asia. Rival provides product design, material recommendations and manufacturing solutions to meet the needs of the most demanding customers. Rival manufactures products in the USA that meet military specifications and Berry Amendment Compliancy in their Phoenix Arizona facility. To learn more, please visit www.rivalusa.com.
