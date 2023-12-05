Armored Republic Partners with DARKMATTER for Enhanced Ballistic Trauma Protection
AR500 to Revolutionize Ballistic Protection with DARKMATTER Variable Composite Technology
By incorporating DARKMATTER technology, we are revolutionizing personal protective equipment and taking a definitive leap forward in performance and user experience.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarc Holdings is pleased to announce a new contract with Armored Republic (AR500), a leading provider of ballistic armor, for DARKMATTER variable composite technology. The collaboration brings together AR500's armor expertise with DARKMATTER's energy dispersal solutions to achieve new levels of protection and performance.
DARKMATTER solutions are proven to reduce dangerous kinetic energy transfer, impact force, and Back Face Deformation (BFD) more effectively than any other product on the market—protecting individuals from serious Behind Armor Blunt Trauma injuries including organ damage, broken bones, and severe bruising.
Armored Republic will leverage DARKMATTER technology to develop new products including enhanced trauma pads, which will provide unparalleled protection, performance, and comfort for military personnel, law enforcement officers, and other professionals operating in high-risk environments.
“Our partnership with Monarc represents a significant milestone as we continue to evolve and enhance our products,” said David Reece, CEO of Armored Republic. "By incorporating DARKMATTER technology, we are revolutionizing personal protective equipment and taking a definitive leap forward in performance and user experience."
“We are excited to expand the reach and availability of our innovative DARKMATTER solutions in the market” said Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc Holdings. "For years, trauma protection was limited to common foams that provide limited benefits. The DARKMATTER solution is engineered, tested, and proven to disperse kinetic energy and minimize BFD in ballistic body armor. Our collaboration with Armored Republic will set a new standard for protection."
About Armored Republic
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Armored Republic is a leading provider of ballistic armor solutions, specializing in advanced body armor, armor plates, and accessories. With a commitment to innovation, AR500 provides top-quality, reliable, and effective products. For additional information, please visit www.ar500armor.com.
About Monarc Holdings, Inc. & DARKMATTER Sciences, LLC.
Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Monarc Holdings drives the growth of innovative ideas and technologies that protect people, places, and things. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, DARKMATTER Sciences develops advanced material science solutions to optimize protection, performance, and comfort when it matters most. For additional information, please visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.darkmattersciences.com.
