Navis Pack & Ship Meets Growing Demand for Senior Downsizing and Estate Shipping Services in Phoenix Metropolitan Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Metropolitan Area is home to an impressive array of 209 senior living communities throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Sun City, Carefree, and surrounding regions, as noted by U.S. News & World Report.¹
According to SeniorLiving.org, a Centerfield Media Company, approximately 51 percent of retirees ages 50 and over choose to downsize their homes after retirement.² This transition can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to moving belongings to a new location or shipping them to loved ones. However, with the help of a reliable shipping company, this process can be made easier and stress-free.
With a track record spanning more than three decades, Navis Pack & Ship has established itself as a dependable and esteemed provider of specialty packing and shipping solutions for seniors residing in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.
Retirees often face the challenge of relocation or downsizing their homes due to various reasons, such as financial constraints, health concerns, or simply wanting to simplify their lives. This can involve moving to a smaller home, an assisted living facility, or even relocating to a different state to be closer to family. Whatever the reason may be, the process of packing, moving, and shipping belongings can be overwhelming.
“We understand the unique needs and challenges that seniors may face when it comes to packing, transporting, and shipping their valuable items,” said Brett Rushton, owner of Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional shipping services and personalized solutions for seniors seeking to downsize, relocate, or require assistance with estate distribution. We strive to provide a seamless process for our highly valued senior clientele."
According to population projections by the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.4 million Americans will reach the age of 65 in 2024—a figure that comes out to roughly 12,000 people per day. ³ In Arizona alone, there are approximately 1.38 million people 65 years of age and older, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau. ⁴ As the senior population in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area continues to grow, so does the need for specialized moving services and solutions that cater to their unique needs.
Navis Pack & Ship has recognized this need and continues to be a leader in the specialty packing and shipping industry, providing seniors with peace of mind and exceptional services. From family heirlooms to fragile items to large furniture, Navis ensures that each item is carefully packed and transported with the utmost care and attention.
Reputable senior living facilities, law firms and businesses in the area, such as Estate Management Services, a renowned estate distribution company in Phoenix, Arizona, have long relied on the expertise of Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix to facilitate the secure transportation of their clients' valuable estate items.
"Our company has used Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix for over 10 years to assist our clients with shipping their estate items," said Danny Bull, Senior Property Manager at Estate Management Services. "Their consistent approach and attention to detail are outstanding. From carefully packing cherished belongings to ensuring a smooth delivery, they go above and beyond. The Navis team is not only efficient but also very understanding of our clients' needs. We highly recommend Navis for their professional and quality services for estate shipping.”
Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix is recognized for their team of highly skilled professionals who are trained in the proper packing and handling of items for safe transportation, both domestically and internationally. With a range of shipping options available, Navis can accommodate the specific needs and budget of their clients.
"We are delighted to maintain a long-standing partnership with Estate Management Services, and we express our gratitude for their continued trust in our services," said Rushton. “At Navis, we understand the significant sentimental and financial worth that estate items hold, and we take immense pride in ensuring their secure and successful delivery. We eagerly anticipate many more years of collaboration with Estate Management Services."
Navis Pack & Ship’s commitment to customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted shipping company among the senior community. As more retirees choose to relocate or downsize their homes, Navis continues to adapt and improve their services to meet the changing needs of their clients.
About Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix
Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix is an independently owned and operated business in the expanding Navis network serving the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. Navis is the premier provider of packing and shipping services for difficult-to-ship items in North America. The proprietor of this location - Brett Rushton - is fully certified under Navis' stringent training and operating requirements for packing, shipping, pickup and delivery of fragile, large, non-standard size, and valuable goods.
Contact: Visit Navis Pack & Ship of Phoenix at https://www.gonavis.com/location/home/phoenix/az9999, to learn more about their services and how they can assist you in safely transporting your valuables.
Sources:
1. U.S. News & World Report. “Senior Living Communities Near Phoenix, AZ.” Website. https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/location/phoenix-az/. Accessed 10 Jan. 2024.
2. SeniorLiving.org. (Updated Nov 17, 2023) "Downsizing Tips for Seniors." (Article) https://www.seniorliving.org/housing/downsizing/.
3. HW Media. (August 16, 2023) "About 12,000 people per day will turn 65 in 2024, but many retirees aren’t ready." (Article) https://www.housingwire.com/articles/about-12000-people-per-day-will-turn-65-in-2024-but-many-retirees-arent-ready/ Accessed 10 Jan. 2024.
4. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts Arizona - Population estimates, July 1, 2023, V2023" https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/AZ/PST045223. Accessed 10 Jan. 2024.
Brett Rushton
