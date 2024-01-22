West Virginia Department of Health and the Red Cross Encourage Blood Donations During National Blood Donor Month

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is partnering with the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region to encourage residents to consider blood donation. January has been designated as National Blood Donor Month because winter months are a challenging time for blood supply due to lower donor turnout around holidays, severe weather, and respiratory season.

“The blood supply has currently fallen to critically low levels and donations are needed right now to help alleviate the shortage. Those contributions can ensure that life saving medical procedures are not delayed,” said DH Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP.

Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, Erica Mani, said the number of people donating over the last 20 years has dropped by 40 percent. “When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.”

Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.