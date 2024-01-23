An Indian Startup silently launched an AI generated Business News Summary platform, AiCite

A screen grab from Factacy Aicite

Factacy, an Indian AI startup, launches Aicite, an AI-generated business news summary platform. Free to use, AiCite will soon be available on iOS and Android.

Aicite represents a fresh take on business news summaries. This intelligence platform will prove to be an unfair advantage to our users, who want to stay ahead in the ever-evolving business space.” — Inderjit Makkar, Founder, Factacy AI