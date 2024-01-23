An Indian Startup silently launched an AI generated Business News Summary platform, AiCite
Factacy, an Indian AI startup, launches Aicite, an AI-generated business news summary platform. Free to use, AiCite will soon be available on iOS and Android.
Aicite represents a fresh take on business news summaries. This intelligence platform will prove to be an unfair advantage to our users, who want to stay ahead in the ever-evolving business space.”GURUGRAM, INDIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factacy, an Indian startup engineering AI-powered Intelligence platforms, is unveiling its first offering, 'Aicite'. This innovative platform leverages the latest advancements in Gen AI to provide users with real-time news summaries from over 150,000 sources worldwide.
— Inderjit Makkar, Founder, Factacy AI
Aicite marks a significant stride in redefining how we consume business news. With a strong commitment to deliver unparalleled user experiences, Aicite allows individuals to curate their personalized watchlists of news topics or keywords.
Unlike other platforms in the market, Aicite empowers users to receive inclusive news summaries, going beyond the limitations of character constraints. It capitalizes on the latest advancements in Gen AI and does not filter out or pre-selects news sources to summarize. This gives the users the power to view and select what they wish to read as their 'personalized' news feed. Aicite users can enjoy in-depth insights into the latest happenings in the business world, thanks to an ecosystem of Aicite's innovative use of Gen AI along with data algorithms.
Inderjit Makkar, founder of Factacy, who gained recognition on Shark Tank India Season 1 for an IoT startup Proxgy, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Aicite represents a fresh take on business news summaries. We believe in empowering our users with the most relevant and insightful information, and Aicite is a step in that commitment. This intelligence platform will prove to be an unfair advantage to our users, who want to stay informed about the ever-evolving business landscape."
Aicite revolutionizes business news consumption with its personalized watchlists, enabling users to tailor real-time access to comprehensive summaries on selected topics or keywords. Remaining free for users, Aicite is also set to enhance accessibility with upcoming iOS and Android applications, establishing its status as a powerful entrant in AI-powered business news platforms.
“Aicite is also looking forward to empowering enterprises with its custom APIs, seamlessly integrating into clients' platforms. This approach positions Aicite as a preferred solution for businesses aiming to build up on their market intelligence capabilities.” – adds Inderjit Makkar.
Factacy remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI-powered intelligence platforms with seamlessly integrated generative AI models using decades of market research expertise. The company invites users worldwide to explore the future of business news summaries by visiting www.aicite.ai and creating their very own watchlists.
About Aicite
Aicite, powered by Gen AI, is the first business news intelligence platform developed by Factacy. Aicite allows users to curate personalized watchlists and receive real-time news summaries from over 150,000 sources worldwide. Free to use and accessible to all, Aicite is set to redefine the way we stay informed about global business developments.
About Factacy
Factacy, an AI startup with 80+ years of combined expertise, is empowering Indian startups with tailored AI solutions, driving efficiency and growth. Fast emerging as leading player in the development of AI-powered Intelligence platforms, Factacy empowers organizations with valuable market intelligence derived from data, enabling data-driven decision-making and driving growth.
Satarupa Mahanta
Factacy Editorial
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube