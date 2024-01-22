Mr Ammar Johmani, General Manager of Green Motors Co.; Mr Du Xianjun, Deputy General Manager, DFSK; His Excellency Chairman Ahmed Ali Khalfan Al Dhahry, Mr. ZENG ZIYANG, Marketing Manager, DFSK; Mustafa Al Taie , Sales Manager, Green Motors

Green Motors, the sole authorized dealer of DFSK introduces a wide range of FENGON SUV cars for the first time in the UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFSK launches the Fengon SUV range for the first time in the UAE powered by Green Motors

Five new SUV attractive models mixed between 5-6 and 7 seats unveiled and available for customers starting from AED 59K

Green Motors, the sole authorized dealer of DFSK introduces a wide range of FENGON SUV cars for the first time in the UAE. The Fengon range of cars were unveiled at the Green Motors showroom in Dubai boasting of rich intelligent configurations powered by DFSK car technology designed to provide you convenience and agility embedded with optimum comfort.

One of the leading automotive combustion engines in China, DFSK is known to make significant strides in the automotive industry with its cutting-edge and eco-friendly technology-driven SUV product lines, incorporated with smart features, cutting-edge infotainment systems and lots of other options to meet the expectations of different consumer requirements.

The Fengon range launched by DFSK comprises the following models:

1. Fengon 580

2. Fengon ix5

3. Fengon ix7

4. Fengon 600

5. Fengon 500

Mr Du Xianjun, Deputy General Manager, DFSK commented, “The DFSK brand launch in Dubai, is a historic moment as the UAE is a vital strategic market for the brand. DFSK places high importance on close collaboration with its dealer partners and we are extremely excited about our partnership with Green Motors. With a shared vision to offer excellent products, providing professional training and after-sales service, we aim to ensure customers have the best car-buying experience. We hope to deepen our strategic partnership with our local partners and bring more diverse products to the UAE market, catering to customer needs and achieving mutual success.”

DFSK focuses on innovation and excellence, providing customers with more high-quality, cost-effective products and services. DFSK endeavours to expand its influence in international markets with its partners, embracing new challenges and opportunities in the pursuit of high-quality service, embracing the latest technologies, and ensuring unparalleled customer experiences. Moreover, DFSK provides a range of heavy-duty commercial vehicles that prioritize value for money while meeting the diverse needs of our fleet customers.

On this momentous occasion, Mr Ammar Johmani, General Manager of Green Motors Co. said, “Our mission at Green Motors is to build value, leverage world-class expertise, and implement best practices to ensure sustainable superior performance for our customers. With the visionary leadership of His Excellency Chairman Ahmed Ali Bin Khalfan Al Dhahery, Green Motors has flourished with its premium offerings providing customers with the latest models of Fengon by DFSK equipped with high safety features and affordable technology. We believe that the future of Green Motors is very promising with sustained growth as we embrace innovation and efficiency while providing customer-centric solutions to elevate the driving experience.”

Green Motors, the primary importer of DFSK is also promptly emerging by establishing 3 Sales Centres and 2 After Sales Centers in strategic locations of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in less than a year. They have also recently announced the forthcoming opening of their fourth showroom and third after-sales center this month in Ras Al Khaimah. This rapid growth is a testament to their operational excellence and unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled customer service.

Photo Caption (LtoR) - Mr Ammar Johmani, General Manager of Green Motors Co.; Mr Du Xianjun, Deputy General Manager, DFSK; His Excellency Chairman Ahmed Ali Khalfan Al Dhahry, Mr. ZENG ZIYANG, Marketing Manager, DFSK; Mustafa Al Taie , Sales Manager, Green Motors

About DFSK: DFSK, founded in 2003, is a Chinese automotive brand known for its wide vehicle range, covering cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles like passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans. It has a global presence in markets across Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Joining the trend, DFSK invests in electric vehicle technology to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly transport. These cars are often seen as affordable with good value, and while opinions differ slightly, they're generally considered reliable for personal and commercial use. This diverse range, international reach, and tech-oriented approach keep DFSK competitive in the automotive market, with a focus on meeting evolving consumer needs globally.

About GM Motors: Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., Green Motors is established under AAK Investment Group. GM Motors is a leading multinational recognized provider, with high quality products, superior services and customer care. Green Motors is a sole authorized dealer of DFSK automotive brand in the United Arab Emirates

Annexure:

Below is the Fengon range with specifications and the starting price range of the luxury-built smart cars by DFSK:

Fengon 580 - https://online.fliphtml5.com/scaae/wojd/

Fengon ix5 - https://online.fliphtml5.com/scaae/kutp/

Fengon ix7 - https://online.fliphtml5.com/scaae/ztut/

Fengon 600 - https://online.fliphtml5.com/scaae/ajqe/

Fengon 500 - https://online.fliphtml5.com/scaae/onag/