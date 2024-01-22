True Citrus® Presents the “Year of You” Sweepstakes
Celebrating Life Happy, Healthy and True
Self-expression makes you, you! We want our customers to enjoy drinking water their way and make our products their own, however they choose to consume them.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Citrus today announced the “Year of You” sweepstakes. True Citrus is the maker of citrus-based products including True Lemon® and True Lime® unsweetened citrus wedge replacements and low calorie, Stevia-sweetened drink mixes, Kids drink mixes, Energys, and salt free citrus seasoning blends.
— Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President of Marketing, True Citrus
Beginning Monday, January 22nd and ending Thursday, February 22nd, the month-long sweepstakes is designed to celebrate living life “Happy, Healthy and True” and reminding us of the importance of staying hydrated regardless of the temperatures outside. Hydration needs are not that much different in the colder months than they are in the summer, as our bodies are still losing fluids in the winter, but our thirst reflexes are not as triggered as they are in the warmer months.
“The Year of You” encourages consumers to keep hydration at the top of the list all year round and to enjoy healthy, tasty, Non-GMO drink mixes made with only simple and clean ingredients. True Citrus products are also made with real citrus and have no artificial sweeteners, gluten or sodium. With over 30 unsweetened or low-calorie Stevia-sweetened options to flavor water, True Citrus gives you lots of delicious ways to stay happily hydrated and express your individuality. In fact, you may start a new trend and live your best life like Tik Tok influencer Kristen Hollingshaus (@hauskris.com) whose True Lime and Diet Coke® videos (aka the “perfect glass of soda”) went viral last year.
“Self-expression makes you, you,” said Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “We want our customers to enjoy drinking water their way and make our products their own, however they choose to consume them. Having a go-to beverage that helps you feel refreshed, lifts your spirits, provides health benefits, or just gives you a break when you need one, is the reward we want you to have each and every time with True Citrus,” she added.
35 winners will be selected from all entries to receive the hottest consumer lifestyle products on the market right now including a UMAY® Walking Pad and Under Desk Treadmill, Hypervolt® GO-2 Massage Gun, Stanley® Travel Tumbler, or a $100 Visa® Gift Card, along with True Citrus product bundles.
For entry, official rules and more details, visit the landing page (https://swee.ps/lKZMcByBD)
