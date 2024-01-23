Clientshare's leading QBR platform hits 125% YoY growth and 440% usage increase in 2023

Clientshare Logo Clientshare Pulse Quarterly Business Reviews Dashboards

Clientshare Pulse, the industry-leading Quarterly Business Review platform, delivering 125% year-on-year revenue growth and 440% increase in product usage 2023.

The Quarterly Business Review is now the gateway for retention and growth. Buyers and suppliers should be having better business conversations, moving away from a dated style of presenting data.” — James Ward, Clientshare MD and Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare starts 2024 following another record year with 125% year-on-year growth for Pulse, their leading Quarterly Business Review platform. The business’ decision to focus on large enterprise businesses in four key UK and US sectors is paying dividends, and leading companies are regularly turning to Clientshare to support them with contract retention and account growth. The business also saw a 440% increase in usage over the last year.

Across Logistics, Facilities Management & Catering, BPO and ITO, Clientshare helped deliver impressive results for businesses like SEKO, OCS and Compass. For instance, customers in the logistics market using Clientshare saw an 11% increase in CSAT and this jumped to 32% in the BPO market.

James Ward, Clientshare MD and Founder, comments:

“The Quarterly Business Review is now the gateway for retention and growth. Buyers and suppliers should be having better business conversations, and leading companies are moving away from a dated style of presenting swathes of data. The best companies we see truly understand the importance of creating world-class content, delivering it to all the right people in the right format, measuring the impact of the QBR through scores and then, finally, acting on feedback from customers.”

In 2024, Clientshare forecasts doubling Pulse again with a strong push into the US market.

--- END ---

About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by 1 in 3 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to create high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback. Customers include CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, who use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.