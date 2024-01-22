Wind Transmitter Market projected to reach US$69.628 million by 2028 at a significant CAGR close to 16%
The wind transmitter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.11% from a market size of US$24.473 million in 2021 to reach US$69.628 million in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wind transmitter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.11% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$69.628 million by 2028.
The proliferation of wind power plants is expected to drive the expansion of the wind transmitter market, coupled with the rise in agricultural activities.
A wind transmitter serves as a specialized apparatus designed to measure and relay crucial information regarding wind conditions, encompassing factors like wind speed and direction, to a centralized monitoring system or other interconnected devices. Typically, these transmitters incorporate sensors that are adept at detecting alterations in air pressure or velocity, while a transmitter efficiently dispatches this gathered information to a designated receiver or monitoring infrastructure. Diverse industries, including meteorology, power and energy, aviation, and agriculture, make use of the valuable data provided by wind transmitters. The escalating demand for wind energy, augmented investments in wind energy projects, and government initiatives aimed at fostering the adoption of renewable energy sources contribute to the consistent growth in the demand for wind transmitters.
Wind transmitters play a pivotal role in measuring both wind speed and direction, particularly in the context of wind power, a vital source of renewable energy. Accurate wind measurements are essential for the optimal functioning of wind turbines, and wind power plants are consistently seeking methods to enhance turbine efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. Wind transmitters are strategically employed to gauge wind speed and direction at the turbine hub height, contributing to the optimization of turbine performance and overall energy production. The burgeoning adoption of offshore wind farms is poised to drive the demand for wind transmitters, especially given the challenging environments in which these offshore installations are typically situated, accentuating the need for precise wind measurements. As wind power plants undergo expansion both in capacity and number, the demand for wind transmitters is expected to witness substantial growth. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global wind energy production reached a record high of 273 terawatt-hours in 2021, marking a 55% increase from 2020. The United States, in particular, announced significant offshore wind farm projects in 2021, such as the "Ocean Wind Project" off the coast of New Jersey, expected to generate up to 1.1 gigawatts of electricity, and the "Skipjack Wind Farm" off the coast of Maryland, projected to produce up to 120 megawatts of electricity.
Farmers rely on precise information regarding wind speed and direction for making well-informed decisions related to planting, spraying, and harvesting crops. The growing emphasis on precision agriculture underscores the increasing importance of accurate weather data, subsequently fueling the demand for wind transmitters. In line with the broader trend of adopting renewable energy in agriculture, many farmers are incorporating wind energy to power their operations, installing wind turbines within their agricultural fields. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), wind energy installations on farms in the United States witnessed a notable 30% increase in 2020 compared to the preceding year. This trend signifies a heightened future demand for wind transmitters in the agricultural sector.
The Asia Pacific region is poised to capture a substantial market share, driven by the considerable potential for wind power generation, the escalating adoption of wind energy in agricultural practices, and the increasing emphasis on renewable energy. In 2020, the Chinese government initiated the "Wind Power 14th Five-Year Plan," with a goal to boost the country's wind power capacity to 400 GW by 2030. The plan includes initiatives to enhance wind turbine efficiency through the use of wind transmitters, reduce wind power costs, and integrate more wind power into the national electricity grid. These initiatives, geared towards increasing efficiency, collectively contribute to the escalating demand for wind transmitters in the Asia Pacific region.
Major players in this market are Vaisala, TFA Dostmann, Valli Aqua and Process Instruments, R.M. Young Company, Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd., Delta OHM Srl (GHM Messtechnik GmbH), and Bristol Industrial & Associates Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the wind transmitter market on the following basis:
• By Measurement Type
o Wind Speed
o Wind Direction
• By End-Users
o Meteorology
o Power & energy
o Aviation
o Agriculture
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Other
Companies Profiled:
• Bristol Industrial & Associates Ltd.
• Delta OHM Srl (GHM Messtechnik GmbH)
• Hunan Rika Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.
• R.M. Young Company
• TFA Dostmann
• Vaisala
• Valli Aqua and Process Instruments
