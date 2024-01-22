Various Activities from EMU International Student Societies

International Student Societies operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Student Activities and Student Societies Unit organized various cultural events.

Creative Writing Night with MEDI Foundation

The EMU International Student Activities and Student Societies Unit, in collaboration with MEDI Foundation, organized a creative writing night at the Faculty of Communication. The event brought together various international student groups, creating a warm and inspiring atmosphere for artistic exploration. The night commenced with a series of captivating cultural performances, including enchanting dances, emotional melodies, and thought-provoking poetry. The lively energy of these performances transported the audience into a world filled with cultural richness and diversity, showcasing the power and beauty of the human nature.

The event provided promising writers with an opportunity to share their creative visions. Students' heartfelt poems and stories touched on themes of love, loss, hope, and the human experience, creating a sense of common connection among the audience. Assist. Prof. Dr. Canan Salih, the organizer of the event and a faculty member at the Faculty of Communication, emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for international students to share their unique perspectives and experiences. The event finished with an enjoyable social gathering that facilitated students' bonding, story-sharing, and strengthening of connections.

Dance Night by the Nigerian Student Union

The EMU Nigerian Student Union organized a dance night event titled "Just Dance 2.0" at the EMU Activity Center Hall, transforming the center into a lively hub of energy and cultural celebration. The event showcased dynamic dance moves and energetic enthusiasm of Nigerian students. Professional dancers mesmerized the audience with flawless dance performances. Set to the rhythm of popular Nigerian songs, the night propelled the crowd into a shared passion for dance and cultural vibrancy. Known for their thrilling performances, the EMU Nigeria Student Union dancers delivered a breathtaking show, leaving the audience in awe.

Cinema Event by the Zimbabwe Student Union

As part of the events, the EMU Zimbabwe Student Union hosted an enjoyable movie night at the Pop Art Dorm Cinema. The event provided a platform for Zimbabwean students studying at EMU to come together, connect, and to have a collective experience of cinema. The movie night featured a fascinating film that resonated within the Zimbabwean community, taking them back to their homeland and reminding them of their rich heritage.