City & State Magazine Names Mark Macias to their 2024 Political PR Power List
EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning PR agency, MACIAS PR, has announced that City & State Magazine has named its founder Mark Macias to their 2024 Political PR Power List.
City & State Magazine is a premier multimedia news organization that covers New York local and state politics and policy. Every year, the publication recognizes and ranks the top PR agencies and publicists based on the firm’s size, reputation, clients and impact on the New York state political sphere.
In the words from their article, “What unites them is that they all are consummate PR pros.”
Macias is a former Executive Producer with NBC and Senior Producer with CBS in New York. He founded the agency in 2009 after a successful journalism career at the local and national levels.
“There are many larger PR agencies on this list, but that’s not who we aim to be,” said Macias. “We have no desire to become the biggest agency with the largest client roster. We just want to be the best PR agency, develop long-term relationships with our clients and deliver consistent results with the media.”
MACIAS PR has led media and branding campaigns for clients across tech, politics, health and nonprofit industries, but places a larger emphasis on health care. Noom, Meru Health, Lifesum, WellRx, Columbia University Medical Center, Burke Hospital and Kilo Health are just a few of their more prominent health tech clients.
Case Study on Health Tech Branding Campaign
MACIAS PR began leading Noom’s media strategy in 2016 when few consumers had heard of the weight loss management program. But within three years, Noom was a household name with their story appearing on the NBC Today Show, Washington Post, CNN, US News, Inc Magazine, Business Insider and others. Macias worked closely with Noom’s founders to develop their branding and media strategy.
In 2023, Macias also launched and led the branding campaign for the United Nations former Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa Cantellano. The Secretary was transitioning out of her role with the UN and turned to MACIAS PR for help in creating a brand with the private sector.
“It's a heartening validation when staff members from the former UN Executive Secretary reach out to you and ask for help,” said Macias. “The Ambassador knows nearly every powerful leader around the world, and had her choice of agencies and communications people. I’m extremely humbled she chose us to help share her personal story and message.”
MACIAS PR also played a pivotal role in 2023 with the growth of the New York-based nonprofit, NPower. The agency began working with NPower in 2016 when it was primarily a New York/New Jersey-based nonprofit. Over the course of 7 years, Macias helped the nonprofit expand to new states and regions by generating media coverage. Last year, NPower expanded into San Antonio, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Dayton, Ohio. MACIAS PR secured media coverage in each of these markets, helping the nonprofit elevator their profile within the local community. You can see the 2023 media coverage here.
“I’m proud of the prominent media coverage we have secured for our clients with the WSJ, FT, NY Times, CNBC and CNN,” said Macias. “But the biggest achievement last year didn’t involve the media or clients. It was the birth of my daughter in August. She’s brought a new perspective to our business, and that makes me a better media strategist, entrepreneur and relationship builder.”
Macias PR
+1 646-844-4145
email us here