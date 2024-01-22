Moody’s Analytics integrates collateralized loan obligation data from Dealscribe
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce that its data on collateralized loan obligation (CLO) documentation will now be available to users of Moody’s Analytics’ Structured Finance Portal.
The Structured Finance Portal will integrate key Dealscribe data points parsed from CLO indentures and prospectuses, including the form of post-reinvestment weighted average life test used and the limit on work-out obligations.
“The Moody’s Analytics platform is widely recognized as one of the most important tools available to CLO investors and we are delighted to make Dealscribe data available through this portal,” says Dealscribe founder Mike Peterson.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Dealscribe, which has quickly established itself as a trusted source of data on CLO deal terms,” says Bhargav Jani, Senior Director of Structured Finance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “With CLO trading growing in pace, it is ever more important to deliver trusted information to market users efficiently.”
Dealscribe uses a combination of technology and an expert research team to categorize the rules governing complex financial transactions. This gives investors an immediate understanding of their triggers and limits, regardless of the terminology used in each deal. The company has completed its analysis of more than 2,400 CLOs, comprising a large majority of CLOs across the US and European markets and including both broadly syndicated and middle market CLOs.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information, visit Moody's Analytics.
Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.
About Dealscribe
Dealscribe is a technology-driven research firm based in London and New York. It provides independent analysis on CLO indentures and prospectuses, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 300 deal terms across more than 2,400 deals.
Michael Peterson
The Structured Finance Portal will integrate key Dealscribe data points parsed from CLO indentures and prospectuses, including the form of post-reinvestment weighted average life test used and the limit on work-out obligations.
“The Moody’s Analytics platform is widely recognized as one of the most important tools available to CLO investors and we are delighted to make Dealscribe data available through this portal,” says Dealscribe founder Mike Peterson.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Dealscribe, which has quickly established itself as a trusted source of data on CLO deal terms,” says Bhargav Jani, Senior Director of Structured Finance Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “With CLO trading growing in pace, it is ever more important to deliver trusted information to market users efficiently.”
Dealscribe uses a combination of technology and an expert research team to categorize the rules governing complex financial transactions. This gives investors an immediate understanding of their triggers and limits, regardless of the terminology used in each deal. The company has completed its analysis of more than 2,400 CLOs, comprising a large majority of CLOs across the US and European markets and including both broadly syndicated and middle market CLOs.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information, visit Moody's Analytics.
Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.
About Dealscribe
Dealscribe is a technology-driven research firm based in London and New York. It provides independent analysis on CLO indentures and prospectuses, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 300 deal terms across more than 2,400 deals.
Michael Peterson
Dealscribe
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn